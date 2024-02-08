Thousands protest in Slovakia, claiming the government is taking a soft stance on corruption

The controversial plans include reducing penalties for corruption, potentially shortening suspended sentences and extending the statute of limitations.

Thousands of people protested outside Slovakia’s parliament on Wednesday over populist Prime Minister Robert Fico’s plan to abolish the special prosecutor’s office, which is tasked with tackling major crime and corruption.

The demonstration took place as lawmakers finished debating several proposed changes to Slovakia’s penal code.

Several individuals associated with the Prime Minister’s party are facing trial for their involvement in corruption scandals. The planned reforms, which propose reducing penalties for corruption and significantly shortening the statute of limitations, have raised concerns among EU bodies.

Under the plan approved by Fico’s coalition government, crimes such as corruption, organized crime and extremism would be handled by prosecutors in regional offices, which have not dealt with such crimes for 20 years.

The government forced a fast-track parliamentary process to approve the changes, meaning the draft law was not reviewed by experts and others normally involved in the process.

The coalition also limited time for parliamentary debate.

“It’s true that they are afraid of you,” Michal Simecka, who leads Liberal Progressive Slovakia, the strongest opposition party, told the peaceful crowd. “They hope it will all be over tomorrow, but this is only a beginning.”

President Zuzana Caputova stated her readiness to veto the amendment and launch a constitutional challenge if the three-party ruling coalition bypassed her veto. Opposition parties are also preparing to challenge this step. It is unclear how the Constitutional Court might rule.

Protests against abolishing the office began two months ago and have spread from the capital Bratislava to more than 30 cities and towns and even abroad.

Fico returned to power for a fourth term last year when his leftist party emerged victorious in September 30 parliamentary elections on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform.

Critics fear it would move Slovakia away from its pro-Western leanings toward the authoritarian, EU-skeptic path that Hungary has taken under Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

