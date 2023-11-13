Ukraine’s allies are ramping up combat-training programs that have prepared thousands of Ukrainians for front-line combat against Russia.

Advertisement

Ukrainian forces are undergoing rigorous training at a French military base ahead of front-line deployment. The purpose of this intensive four-week program is to prepare them for another winter of defending their country against the ongoing Russian invasion.

As part of an EU military assistance mission launched a year ago, France has committed to training 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year. In a significant development, the United Kingdom has also organized a training program for 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 17 months, an exercise not seen in the UK since World War II.

Lieutenant-Colonel Even, head of the Operational Military Partnership Detachment, emphasized France’s role: “France’s role in these training programs is really to provide training in the use of the weapons and equipment to be transferred. But that’s not all. “It also means sharing our Western philosophy.”

Facing a stagnant front line in the conflict, Ukraine is actively working to refine its tactics and maneuver strategies to overcome Russian defenses.

During trench exercises under the supervision of a French soldier, Capitaine Michel highlighted the importance of teaching fellow soldiers how to maneuver effectively, reach objectives and avoid fraternal fire, especially in complex terrain with networks of trenches In.

Additionally, President Zelensky has issued a warning to Ukrainians to prepare for a possible Russian attack on the country’s energy infrastructure. Citing previous incidents last winter, where frequent attacks on the power grid left hundreds of thousands of people without heating or electricity during the coldest months of the year.

Source