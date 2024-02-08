Thousands of Spanish farmers demonstrate in second day of tractor protests over EU policies and prices

MADRID (AP) — Mirroring protests across Europe, thousands of farmers in Spain held a second day of nationwide tractor demonstrations on Wednesday, demanding changes to EU agricultural policies and dealing with rising production costs and severe drought. Blocked highways to demand measures.

Many main national highways were blocked due to the protests. Access to the eastern port of Castellón and the southeastern Jerez airport was temporarily cut off. State news agency Efe said 1,000 tractors were slowly moving towards Barcelona’s city centre, causing major traffic jams on the roads of Spain’s northeastern port capital Catalonia region.

The protests, which included several thousand people on tractors and other vehicles, have not received the support of Spain’s three main farming organizations, which have called for separate protests in the coming days.

Several media reports have linked many of the protests that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday to conservative groups. No serious incident has occurred so far. Demonstrations are expected to continue in the coming weeks, with a major protest in Madrid on 21 February.

Speaking in Spain’s parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised to help the farmers and take their case to Europe.

The agriculture ministry on Tuesday announced about 270 million euros ($290 million) in aid to 140,000 farmers to compensate for problems caused by Spain’s severe drought and Russia’s war against Ukraine. Agriculture Minister Luis Planas Puchades met farmer unions on Friday, but failed to convince them to stop the protests.

Other protests have taken place in recent days in countries such as France, Poland and Greece.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, has already made concessions to farmers on environmental and aid rules in the past few weeks, and this week decided to postpone a plan to halve the use of pesticides and other dangerous products.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahabib, who currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said on Wednesday that the rules governing farming “need to be reevaluated in the light of current realities.”

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said: “Resource constraints, price shocks and an increasingly competitive global market are having a huge impact on the agricultural sector and rural communities.

“What we have seen from farmers protesting in the streets of Europe is that many of them feel trapped, that their needs are not being met. Therefore, we must act,” he said.

However, inaction would likely please many protesting farmers as it could delay current EU plans that call for costly bureaucratic changes and the approval of international free trade deals that would bring cheaper agricultural products to European markets.

Raf Cassart reported from Brussels.

Ciaran Giles and Raf Cassart, The Associated Press

