Kosovo Serbs gathered in Mitrovica on Monday to protest Pristina’s decision to make the euro the sole legal currency.

Thousands of minority Serbs in Kosovo protested on Monday against a ban on the use of the Serbian currency in the areas where they live, an issue that has been the cause of the latest crisis in relations between Serbia and Kosovo.

Tensions rose after the government of the former Serbian province of Kosovo banned banks and other financial institutions in Serb-populated areas from using the dinar in local transactions and imposed the euro.

The dinar was widely used in ethnic Serbian-dominated areas, particularly in the north of Kosovo, to pay pensions and salaries to employees in Serbian-run institutions, including schools and hospitals.

The ban has angered both Kosovo Serbs and Serbia. The issue was debated between the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo at a meeting of the UN Security Council last week.

Protesters at a rally in the Serb part of the divided northern Kosovo city of Mitrovica said abolishing the dinar was a violation of the rights of Serbs in Kosovo and was discriminatory.

He urged the international community to pressure the Kosovo government to reverse the move.

Dragiša Milošević, a doctor, said that Kosovo’s decision affects the most vulnerable people in society.

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti rejected such criticism in a message to Kosovar Serbs.

He stressed that the new measure is aimed at curbing illicit money flows and “does not prevent Serbia from economically assisting citizens of Kosovo’s Serb community.”

“Kosovo does not stop dinars, or dollars, pounds or Swiss francs,” Kurti said. The only change from February 1 is that cash cannot cross the border in sacks, but must come through bank accounts and Should be withdrawn. In Euros.”

25 year old dispute

In 1999, a 78-day NATO bombing campaign ended the war in Kosovo between Serbian government forces and ethnic Albanian separatists.

Serbian forces were driven back but Belgrade never recognized Kosovo’s independence and still considers it a Serbian province.

The European Union and the United States have expressed concern that Kosovo’s ban on the dinar could increase tensions in the already volatile region and have called for consultation and delay in the move.

The EU has brokered talks between Serbia and Kosovo to normalize their relations, but talks have seen slow progress, while sometimes violent incidents have fueled fears of instability in the Balkans due to the war in Ukraine. Is.

