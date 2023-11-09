Thousands of people stood in queue to try Elon Musk’s brain chip – Times of India

Elon Musk’s Neuralink is looking for a volunteer to take part in the first clinical trial of its brain implant chip, after it received approval earlier this year. Although it sounds like an episode of Black Mirror, there are thousands of people lining up to take part in the six-year trial which starts next year.

“Neuralink has received a groundswell of interest from thousands of potential patients,” wrote Ashley Vance, one of Elon Musk’s biographers, in a Bloomberg report.

To participate, an ideal candidate must be an adult below 40 years of age with paralysis in all four limbs. The trial involves a surgical procedure in which a robotic arm will insert electrodes and extremely thin wires into the participants’ brain.

To do this, a small part of the participant’s skull would be removed and replaced with a computer the size of a quarter. The implanted computer will be responsible for collecting and analyzing the person’s brain activity, which will be sent wirelessly to a nearby laptop or tablet. Computers are intended to remain in place for many years.

This patient will have a Neuralink implant inserted into the hand knob area of ​​the premotor cortex, which controls movements of the hand, wrist and forearm.

The primary objective is to demonstrate that the implant can safely collect valuable data from this area of ​​the patient’s brain. It’s an important step in Neuralink’s effort to translate a person’s thoughts into a series of commands that a computer can understand.

Neuralink’s Path on Animals

Neuralink has used a number of animals as test subjects to demonstrate the capabilities of its brain-computer interface technology. One monkey was shown playing ping pong using its brain, while another was taught to type messages and charge itself wirelessly. A pig was also shown running on a treadmill.

However, according to inside reports, animal tests have been criticized for causing unnecessary suffering during the testing process. Former employees have described the process as “hack jobs”, citing an incident where the device was implanted in the wrong position in pigs, resulting in their euthanasia. These allegations have led to several investigations, including animal abuse by the Department of Agriculture and mismanagement of hazardous materials at the state level by the Department of Transportation.

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com