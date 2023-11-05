Thousands of people left without water as treatment works disrupted due to Storm Ciaran

Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

Thames Water has said thousands of people have been left without water after Storm Ciaran caused problems with treatment works in Surrey.

A major incident was declared as at least 13,500 homes in Guildford, Godalming and surrounding areas were without water or had low pressure by 2.50pm on Sunday, while 6,500 homes were expected to have their supply cut off later in the day.

Thames Water said in a statement: “We are truly sorry about the ongoing water supply problems in GU1, GU2, GU3, GU5, GU6, GU7 and GU8. “It follows problems caused by Storm Ciaran at Shalford water treatment works.”

The company said: “Our engineers remain on site and are working hard to get things back to normal. We are also using tankers to pump water into our supply network. We know how worrying and inconvenient this is and thank you for your patience.”

Jeremy Hunt, chancellor and MP for South West Surrey, said in a social media post that he was “very concerned” about the situation and would be speaking to the Thames Water executive.

Surrey County Council (SCC) asked affected people to go to water stations set up by Thames Water at the Crown Court in Godalming, but they reportedly faced long queues, the PA news agency reports. Bottled water stations were also installed at Artington Park and Ride in Guildford.

After speaking to Thames Water’s interim co-chief executive and chief financial officer Alastair Cochrane, Hunt, formerly of X, posted a message on Twitter, saying the company was “resetting and reprogramming” the control system. .

He said: “If successful they will be able to restore supplies to affected customers. Artington is now open to water supply, which should relieve congestion.

Thames Water hopes to have the Shelford treatment works back online soon. Photograph: Gillian Pullinger/ Alamy

“It is good that SCC has now declared it a major incident. The next question is that if this is not resolved then what will be the impact on schools tomorrow. ‘Also we are hearing from pubs who have suffered a loss in trade due to being closed on a busy day – a big, big impact on many people.’

He later tweeted that Thames Water was “tankering water to ensure they can help keep hospitals and bottled water stations open”.

Hunt tweeted later on Sunday that Thames Water was hoping to bring the Shalford treatment works back online now that they had identified the cause of the problem, adding: “They have significantly reduced the turbidity of the water and “Hopefully once this is over the alarms won’t go off.” Through.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com