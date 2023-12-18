“12,000 companies will not survive. They will either give up or go bankrupt,” said Ingrid Hartges of hotel and restaurant body Dehoga.

There’s not much to be excited about this Christmas in Germany’s hotels and restaurants anymore – the government has just announced that it will increase VAT on food they serve from seven to 19% from January.

Berlin cut taxes back three years ago when COVID-19 hit the economy.

Restaurant owners are even more distressed because, before becoming chancellor, Olaf Scholz promised in an election campaign that the tax would not return to its pre-Covid rate of 19%.

Thousands of outlets are now at risk, according to Germany’s hotel and restaurant body DEHOGA.

“This is a disaster for our industry, for many businesses. According to the DEHOGA survey, 12,000 companies will not survive. They will either give up or go bankrupt,” DEHOGA chief executive Ingrid Hartges told Euronews.

Germany now joins Denmark, Latvia and Estonia among the countries with the highest VAT rates for food in the EU, and restaurant owners are worried.

It is the latest blow to restaurants which, like the rest of the hospitality sector, suffered the most in the Covid lockdown and are bracing for another winter of high energy costs.

German culinary classics including schnitzel and currywurst are likely to rise in price by two euros per dish, which many may not be able to afford.

“After Corona, amid inflation, we cannot handle it all alone. Unfortunately, the Chancellor did not keep his word, and it is sad that there is unlimited money available for wars, but working citizens have to do it Alt- “Examine every cent as much as possible,” Philipp Setzer, owner of Berliner Gasthaus Julchen Hoppe, told Euronews.

However, takeaway and delivery companies will not be affected by the VAT increase.

