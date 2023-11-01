Thousands of garment factory workers in Bangladesh have taken to the streets demanding better wages.

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of garment factory workers took to the streets of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka and the industrial district of Ghazipur on Tuesday to demand better wages.

According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, or BGMEA, Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest garment producer after China with about 3,500 factories that employ about 4 million workers – the majority of whom are women. Labor unions and workers say workers receive 8,300 taka, or $75, as a monthly minimum wage and often have to work overtime to make ends meet.

Protests broke out over the weekend after the BGMEA offered to raise the monthly minimum wage by 25% to $90 instead of the $208 sought by workers.

While Bangladesh has been maintaining stable annual economic growth for years, rising inflation has become a major challenge.

In Ghazipur district, where thousands of factories are located, thousands of protesters took to the streets and some threw stones at shops.

In Dhaka’s Mirpur area, where an Associated Press team was at the scene, hundreds of protesters chanted slogans demanding better wages. Some people were seen vandalizing vehicles. Others raised slogans as security personnel patrolled the area.

Garment worker Shahida Akhtar protested in Mirpur, saying she struggles to put food on the table.

“(If you) reduce the price of (essential) commodities, there will be no need to increase our wages,” she said, complaining about the continuous rise in prices. Akhtar said, “Do you know what the cost of having a family is? If there are children, we need to spend more.”

Rehan Mia, a fire department official in Ghazipur district, told The Associated Press by phone that workers set fire to an electrical goods showroom and vandalized a medical clinic and some other shops.

BGMEA called on the protesters not to resort to violence or damage their factories.

Two workers were killed in clashes with police in Ghazipur on Monday, while some blocked roads and set fire to and vandalized several factories, local media reports said.

Bangladesh earns about $55 billion annually from the export of apparel products mainly to the United States and Europe.

The protests came amid rising tensions between the ruling Awami League party led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the main opposition group – the Bangladesh Nationalist Party – led by her rival and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia over the upcoming general elections.

