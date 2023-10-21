Thousands more families to lose inheritance tax exemption on homes

Five years ago just 2,200 families were shocked with an inheritance tax bill due to a breach of a little-known rule.

The law dictates that any property worth more than £2m loses the tax exemption on the family home.

However, due to rising property values ​​and the Government’s decision to keep the inheritance tax threshold stable, the number of properties worth more than £2 million losing the value exemption will exceed 5,000 by 2028.

It comes as The Telegraph is calling on the Government to scrap inheritance tax before the next general election.

Annual revenue from death duties has doubled over the past decade to more than £7 billion as rising property prices and a stagnant tax threshold have forced more and more families to pay the 40 per cent fee.

Inheritance tax only impacts those who die with an estate worth more than the nil-rate band of £325,000.

But despite rising house prices and rising inflation, this allowance has not been increased since 2009, meaning the number of households paying the split tax is increasing.

Homeowners who pass on their main property to their children benefit from an additional £175,000 of allowance – which is also frozen – called the residence nil-rate band.

This means that married couples and civil partners together can leave up to £1 million completely free from inheritance tax.

However, few people realize that some wealthy couples are not eligible for full tax relief. If a person’s estate is worth more than £2 million at the time of their death, the residence-nil-rate band begins to shrink.

If a couple’s estate is large enough, both partners will lose their nil-rate band, potentially costing them an extra £140,000 in tax.

By 2028, the number of households affected by this complex rule will reach 5,400 per year while the limits remain constant, according to analysis by investment firm Quilter.

In total, more than 20,000 people could face unexpected tax bills during this period.

Here, Telegraph Money explains how this complex rule works – and what those affected can do to avoid an unexpected inheritance tax bill.

Disappearance of family home allowance

Once a property is worth £2 million, you start losing the £175,000 tax-free allowance, which you can use if one of your direct descendants inherits your main home Is.

The residence zero-rate band was introduced in 2017 by former chancellor George Osborne as house prices soared, leaving thousands of families whose main asset was their home vulnerable to inheritance tax.

Shawn Moore of Quilter said the allowance is intended to “make it easier” for individuals to pass down their family home to their descendants without incurring a huge tax bill.

“However, despite this well-intentioned aim, the residence zero-rate band is often seen as extremely complex and has the potential to catch many people out,” he said.

One of the most confusing parts of the residence nil-rate band is the fact that at a certain point the allowance starts to reduce.

Once the total value of the property exceeds £2 million, the residence tax is reduced by £1 for every £2 over the nil-rate band limit. This continues until the band reaches zero.

The residence nil-rate band will end entirely for many couples if the value of the property exceeds £2.7 million.

This is because the first spouse will usually leave everything to the surviving spouse, so the residence nil-rate band is unused, meaning they have a residence nil-rate band worth £350,000.

So by preserving the band a family could save £140,000 (40 per cent of £350,000).

How to get off the edge of a £2 million cliff

The main strategy to avoid the £2 million cliff edge is to make gifts during your lifetime.

You can make as large a gift as you want without worrying about inheritance tax, provided you outlive them for seven years. These are called potentially exempt transfers (PETS).

This will reduce the size of your property, restoring the residence to the nil-rate band.

Ian Dial of wealth manager Evelyn Partners said: “For every £1 you can reduce the estate to the £2m to £2.7m band, you effectively save 60% of inheritance tax (provided the gift is exempt from either or the donor survives for seven years) i.e. tax on the gift and restoration of 50 per cent of the residence, nil-rate band.”

However, if you make a gift just before you die, there are still inheritance tax savings.

Although the gift will be treated as a failed pet and still liable to inheritance tax, it still reduces the size of the estate and so some residence nil-rate bands may be restored.

Mr Dial said people with pensionable income could consider maximizing their contributions to reduce the size of their estate: “Pensions are not part of the estate for inheritance tax, so the residence nil-rate band is preserved. Help to do.”

Shaun Robson of investment firm Killick & Co said that although the aim is to reduce taxable wealth below the £2 million threshold, it is important that people trying to do so “consider their needs over their lifetime”. And make sure they have enough income or capital to maintain their current lifestyle.

Tricks That Won’t Work

If you’re trying to get your wealth below the £2 million threshold, it’s important to remember that these two tips won’t help:

Investing in assets that qualify for inheritance tax relief, such as agricultural land or unlisted shares. These assets are still counted as part of the estate.

Making gifts on death to exempt beneficiaries such as charities and political parties. These gifts will not reduce the size of the estate.

recommended

‘Can I save on inheritance tax by gifting part of my house to my child?’

Read more

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com