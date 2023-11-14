Mexico’s first openly non-binary magistrate, Jesús Osiel Baena, was found dead at home on Monday, sparking protests by the LGBTQ+ community in Mexico City.

Advertisement

Members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community gathered in one of Mexico City’s main boulevards and lit candles to demand justice and truth for the death of Magistrate Jesús Osiel Baena.

Baena, the first openly non-binary person to hold judicial office in Mexico, who was found dead in her home in the central Mexican city of Aguascalientes on Monday, had been receiving death threats because of her gender identity, authorities said .

The Aguascalientes state prosecutor’s office confirmed that Jesús Osiel Baena was found dead on Monday morning next to another man, identified by local media and LGBTQ+ rights groups as his partner.

Baena regularly published photos and videos of herself in a skirt, high heels and a rainbow fan in court offices and advocacy on social media platforms with hundreds of thousands of followers.

He was among the most visible LGBTQ+ individuals in the country, where gay communities are often violently targeted and had previously received death threats.

Baena, an openly non-binary man, made history in October 2022 when he took on the role of magistrate for the Aguascalientes state electoral court.

He is believed to be the first person to hold judicial office in Latin America.

In May, Baena broke another barrier when he was among the group to be issued Mexico’s first non-binary passports.

A few weeks before his death, Baena was presented with a certificate by the electoral court recognizing him as “maestro” with gender-neutral pronouns, an important step in Spanish history. Divides the language between two genders, male and female.

Mexico’s Security Secretary Rosa Isela Rodríguez said in a press conference that authorities were investigating the death and that it was not clear “whether it was a murder or an accident.”

Mexico has a history of some murder investigations being quickly downgraded to crimes of passion by authorities.

Source