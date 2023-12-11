Protesters fear new EU financial rules could push member states toward austerity.

Thousands of protesters are expected to gather in Brussels on Tuesday to protest what they say are new austerity measures, as the 27 EU countries discuss ways to change rules on government spending.

The bloc’s finance ministers have been negotiating for months to reform EU rules limiting debt and deficits for member states, known as the Stability and Growth Pact, as a way out of the crisis and potentially into debt. This will reduce the choices of nations willing to spend. Force them to do penance.

The rulebook, which has often proven difficult to enforce and served as a source of tension, was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic but is due to be reactivated next year.

Current rules stipulate that member states’ total public debt should not exceed 60% of their GDP, and their annual deficit should be kept below 3%.

According to the latest EU data, the highest rates of government debt to GDP were in Greece at 166.5%, Italy at 142.4%, with four other countries also breaking the 100% mark.

Amid tensions between Germany and France, the revised rules have not yet been agreed upon.

But the European Trade Union Confederation, which represents 45 million members, claims that under the current draft proposal for reform, 14 member states would be forced to cut a combined €45 billion from their budgets next year alone.

“Under the current proposal, Member States with deficits above 3% of GDP will have to reduce their budget deficits to a minimum of 0.5% of GDP each year,” ETUC said. “This will lead to fewer jobs, lower wages, stretched public services and most EU member states unable to make the investments needed to meet the EU’s own social and climate goals.”

With next year’s European elections and the rise of the far-right across the continent, ETUC also warned that “the main beneficiary of the type of fiscal policies being proposed is the far-right”.

It said unions would use protests in the capital of EU institutions to push for measures to exclude spending limits on investment for social and climate goals.

They will also ask governments to maintain solidarity mechanisms introduced during the coronavirus crisis, such as recovery loans and grants designed to help the EU’s 27 countries revive their virus-ravaged economies. and the Resilience Facility multi-billion euro plan.

