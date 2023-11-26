The maximum you can lose on any stock is 100% of your money (assuming you don’t use leverage). But if you choose the right business to buy shares in, you may make more than you lose. For example, Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad (KLSE:IWCITY) share price more than doubled in just one year – up 107%. In contrast, the stock has fallen 9.9% over the past 30 days. However, the stock hasn’t performed so well over the long term, with the stock up only 17% over three years.

So let’s check in and see if the company’s long-term performance is in line with the progress of the underlying business.

Because Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad made a loss over the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focused on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies generally expect strong revenue growth. This is because it is difficult to be confident that a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible and it never makes a profit.

Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad saw a 928% increase in revenue last year. This is a huge increase even compared to other loss-making stocks. Meanwhile, the market has taken notice and the share price is up 107% in response. It’s great to see strong revenue growth, but the question is whether it can be sustained. We’re cautious given the positive sentiment around the stock, but there’s no doubt it’s worth a look.

The graphic below shows how earnings and revenue have changed over time (see the exact values ​​by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

a different perspective

It’s good to see that Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 107% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (estimated to be 5% per annum), it appears that the stock’s performance has improved in recent times. Given that the share price momentum remains strong, it may be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It is always interesting to track share price performance over the long term. But to better understand Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad, we need to consider many other factors. Consider, for example, the ever-present threat of investment risk. We’ve identified 3 warning signs Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad (with at least 2 that make us uncomfortable), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that are currently traded on Malaysian exchanges.

