'Those are fighting words': Why Weston Bergman won't stop until 'The Blokes' changes every challenger's life

With the largest live-in startup competition now available on Amazon Prime Video, the stakes have never been higher and the potential has never been higher for “The Blox” – a show where entrepreneurs combine reality to transform education into entertainment. The TV format is mined.

“The demand to be on the show has grown exponentially, and with it we’ve edited our casting lens,” said Weston Bergman, Kansas City-based producer of The Blox docu-series and founder of BetaBlox, which boasts an Overland Park headquarters. Does.

Bergman added, “This means that the vitality of the selected entrepreneurs has reached a tipping point.” “What we’ve learned is that if we examine a big room of the right kind of entrepreneurs in the right way, an indescribable magic happens.”

The show works like this: 20 startup founders in blocks compete in practices, pitches, and tests to earn points every day; With topics like inbound marketing, growth hacking, and fundraising that shape the competition.

Bergman acknowledged the show’s evolution, emphasizing major changes in size and scale. With around 100 contestants this season, the number of coaches, contractors and support staff has tripled due to demand.

In its eighth season, the diverse stories of the participating entrepreneurs come to life on screen, providing an educational opportunity for the cast and an engaging viewing experience for fans.

“When that happens it makes our job of teaching audiences these valuable entrepreneurial principles easier,” Bergman said.

Blox has become prime video

The availability of The Blocks on Prime Video is a strategic move to expand the reach of the reality show to further expand its audience.

Bergman highlighted the decision, feeling that the synergy with Amazon’s services was a seamless transition for the show.

“We use a number of Amazon services to power our entire business incubator,” Bergman explained. “It seemed natural to see Prime Video as an option, and we couldn’t be happier with it as an on-demand option for our viewers.”

New father, new changes

Bergman steps into his most important role to date; Becoming a father for the first time, he discussed incorporating his newborn baby Lucy into his life and work.

“She has impacted every area of ​​my life, including every department in my company. So in a way, it’s going to be hard to answer without more hours,” Bergman said.

He added, “I think it’s fair to say that I have to be smarter than ever about my time at work.” “I have to say ‘no’ to more things. And the things I say ‘yes’ to need to be presented better.

With a newborn, balancing family and career also required the development of more scalable processes like playbooks, processes and training to keep Bergman on track, he said.

Mental Marathon of Entrepreneurship

The show is no easy task for the contestants, Bergman said. The filming week can be potentially challenging, as the filming crew monopolizes the entrepreneurs’ day for approximately 14 hours over six consecutive days, with lots of public speeches being filmed for the world to see.

Bergman delved deeper into the “mental marathon of entrepreneurship”, recognizing the challenges that early founders go through, such as working long hours with subpar pay.

“Our family and friends rarely understand what we are going through. At the risk of being a little dramatic, starting a company is painful,” he said.

Blox serves as a safe space to relieve the emotional burden of starting a company, fostering vulnerability among entrepreneurs.

“It helps have higher-quality reps and makes them stronger. But it also forces them to remain mentally engaged for many hours at a stretch. It can be challenging,” Bergman said.

Entrepreneurs spend months preparing for the online academy experience so they are better equipped to take their advanced lessons. Then, they test their skills all day, every day, until the experience is over.

“Dealing with these things requires a lot of sensitivity, which is challenging for entrepreneurs,” Bergman said. “But ultimately it’s beneficial to talk about these topics so we can all learn that we are not alone.”

But, with higher stakes, also come higher rewards.

“We are not exaggerating when we say that if this week does not bring about a change in their lives then we have failed. Those are big words. They’re fighting with words,” Bergman said.

Betablocks and The Blox evolve

Betablocks – Bergman’s flagship business incubator that serves as an extended coaching program – is currently taking applications.

“It’s an aggressive multi-month coaching program followed by more passive years of guidance and community,” Bergman said.

Previously limited to in-person services within driving distance of Kansas City and Tulsa, Betablox has now transitioned to a fully remote program, allowing Bergman and his team to assist entrepreneurs from anywhere in the country.

Expressing his vision for the future of The Blocks, Bergman sees continued growth for the show, with the primary goal for 2024 being to achieve “more”. His main focus is his commitment to making entrepreneurship education more accessible to all.

“I want to present entrepreneurship education in a more digestible way through the lens of entertainment,” he said. “Blocs is entrepreneurship education, scaled up – and I won’t stop until it’s known as the most effective tool of its kind.”

