Thorchain (RUNE) surges 31.5% to reach new yearly peak

RUNE, the native token of cross-chain decentralized exchange Thorchain, is currently one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the market, boasting a 31.5% price increase in the last 24 hours.

Based on data from Coingeco, this price surge only underlines RUNE’s remarkably bullish form over the past few weeks, as the token is up 115.0% and 212.3% on the 14-day and 30-day charts, respectively.

Interestingly, this continued bullish pressure in the RUNE market has resulted in the DeFi coin achieving a new yearly high of $5.31 and the highest daily trading volume of $1.28 billion.

Thorchain (Rune) Behind the Rise

Analyzing the meteoric rise of RUNE over the past few weeks, many analysts have attributed it to the newly introduced features on the Thorchain platform.

For context, in the Thorchain Q3 2023 Ecosystem Report, the DEX’s development team announced the implementation of new features like lending, streaming swaps, streaming loans, and savers for stablecoins.

In an X post on Saturday, a crypto analyst with the username The Wolf of DeFi provided some insight into how one of these features has propelled RUNE to new heights. The analyst attributed much of RUNE’s gains to the streaming swap feature, which is designed to allow large swap requests to be automatically split into smaller requests that are processed over time.

Wolf of DeFi explains that the introduction of this update has led to an increase in the platform’s swap volume and the annual percentage rate (APR) paid to liquidity providers.

As expected, the higher APR will attract more liquidity providers to invest in RUNE, which serves as the base asset of each liquidity pool on Thorchain, creating a cycle called the liquidity flywheel.

Additionally, The Wolf of DeFi said that each dollar value of non-RUNE assets deposited into the Thorchain liquidity pool is matched to its counterpart in RUNE by network nodes.

Thus, if an LP deposits $100 in BTC/RUNE, including $50 BTC and $50 RUNE, nodes will balance this transaction with an additional $50 RUNE, which increases buying pressure in the market, pushing the token higher. Allows to maintain forward trajectory.

rune value prediction

Looking at the daily chart of RUNE, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 87.24, which indicates that the token is well in the overbought zone. Thus, investors are advised to remain alert to possible declines in prices.

On the other hand, RUNE may continue to maintain its bullish momentum, especially as the team behind Thorchain looks to introduce more attractive features including order book trading.

At the time of writing, RUNE is currently valued at $5.10, up by 3.2% in the last hour. Meanwhile, the token has a market cap of $1.58 billion, allowing it to rank as the 41st largest cryptocurrency in the market.

RUNE is trading at $5.109 on the daily chart. Source: RUNEUSDT chart on tradingview.com

