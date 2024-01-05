ThorChain dominates cross-chain trading volume: What's next for RUNE?

On-chain data shows that Thorchain, a cross-chain liquidity network, has emerged as the leader in cross-chain transfers, surpassing its competitors in volume and transaction activity.

ThorChain Trading Volume Expands as Prominence Rises

Citing Galaxy Research data, a user on X, Bullion, noted Thorchain processed $4.82 billion in cross-chain transactions over the past 30 days, while Cosmos’ Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol handled $3.35 billion worth of transactions during the same period.

Among layer-2 bridges, Arbitrum Bridge led in cross-chain volume with $1.21 billion. Others like Polygon POS and Stargate processed $564 million and $694 million respectively.

Thorchain’s surge in trading volume and liquidity points to the protocol’s growing importance in the broader decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. The protocol’s unique features and innovative solutions have made it a preferred destination for cross-chain asset transfers.

At the core of Thorchain is the ability to facilitate cross-chain asset swapping in a trustless and non-custodial manner. In this arrangement, and like popular decentralized exchanges like Uniswap, Thorchain allows users to maintain control of their funds without relying on intermediaries.

It appears that Stream Swap technology is attracting users’ attention to Thorchain. This feature allows users to perform near-slippage free swaps even without high liquidity. Technically, and as expected in decentralized exchanges, the lower the liquidity, the higher the slippage. Offering low or zero slippage gives Thorchain a significant advantage over other cross-chain swaps.

Beyond trading, Thorchain has incorporated other DeFi solutions, including lending. In this arrangement, Thorchain now supports trustless lending of assets without liquidity risk or interest, a deviation from traditional lending protocols including Aave.

As DeFi TVL recovers, will RUNE reach new highs in 2024?

Together, these features have contributed to Thorchain’s growing trading volume, further solidifying its position in the recovering DeFi landscape. According to DeFiLlama, the total value locked (TVL) of Thorchain is approximately $322 million.

Meanwhile, Thorchain claims to have over 91,000 swappers. Cumulatively, the protocol has processed over $61 billion in trading volume.

As DeFi expands from the 2022 pits, the platform’s native token RUNE has also gained. Looking at the RUNE daily chart, it is almost 5x above the 2023 low.

Despite the revaluation of asset prices on January 3, RUNE remains resilient. The prices are moving inside the bullish flag. Any breakout above $6.5 and local resistance could catalyze demand, sending the coin rising above $7.3 to new 2024 highs.

Feature image from Canva, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com