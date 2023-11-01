ThorChain Beats Rivals in Top 100 Coin Rankings with 34% Rally – How Rune Did It

Over the past week, the market has displayed a pattern of lateral movement, especially noticeable in the top cryptocurrencies, which have shown a downward trend in their pricing. In particular, Thorchain has emerged as a standout performer, demonstrating significant strength by increasing in value by over 5% within the past day and by an impressive 34% over the course of the week.

Roon soars over 270%: An exciting journey of price growth

Recently, RUNE tokens have seen tremendous growth on Thorchain. It started off on a spectacular trajectory, rising from a low of $0.80 on June 14 to a solid high of $2.90 today – a phenomenal gain of 270%.

The reversal from a descending triangle, which gained significant momentum around August 15, was the catalyst for this advance. Despite some fluctuations leading up to October 20, the token managed to rise by another 80%.

This increase in value stands as a testament to the strength of Thorchain’s RUNE token, buoyed not only by the impressive price momentum but also by the apparent surge in trading volumes. RUNE has surged from its all-time low this year, making the token one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies in the world.

RUNE market cap is currently $980 million. Chart: tradingview.com

Thorchain: Imminent breakout and $10 target

This increased trading activity not only validates the upward trend, but also underlines the growing confidence among buyers, underscoring the collective belief in taking the coin to even greater heights.

Captain Fabik, a well-known analyst in the cryptocurrency sphere with an impressive following of approximately 68,000 on the movement in the near future.

$rune Approaching key trendlines and horizontal resistance. If it successfully breaks out, we can expect a significant uptrend in the medium term.#crypto #rune #RUNEUSDT pic.twitter.com/efZR6e0rcM – Captain Fabik (@CryptoFaibik) 31 October 2023

Based on the analyst’s potential breakout scenario, a major uptrend could occur if RUNE price breaks above its current horizontal support level. A potential surge in Thorchain’s price could push it towards a major milestone, aiming to reach $10 during the rush.

Rune: Breaking Resistance and the $3 Billion Milestone

Breaking this resistance level is a turning point that could cause the price to rise by a huge amount, indicating a bullish trend that could push the Thorchain price closer to a key range.

Achieving $3 billion in on-chain trade volume on major decentralized exchanges (DEX) is a notable milestone that is contributing to price growth along with several other fundamental variables.

This significant increase raises questions about the sustainability of the rally. Can the price rise above $3 and beyond, or is it already at its breaking point?

Congrats @THORChain October Officially Hits $3b On Chain Trading Volume and Enters Top 5 DEX List Streaming was the necessary catalyst for swap adoption Here are some observations🔽 pic.twitter.com/WGCOLNVLgD – TCB (@THORmaximalist) 30 October 2023

Meanwhile, the network processed more than $3 billion in on-chain transactions this month, setting new records. This is significant due to the network’s substantial volume of $2.3 billion in the third quarter alone.

During this period, it earned a total of $3.38 million in fees. This indicates that Thorchain is experiencing increasing levels of popularity and acceptance among its user base.

