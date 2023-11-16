Thomson Reuters launches generative AI tool for legal research

Tom Siebel offers insight on the powerful technique on “The Klamon Countdown.”

Thomson Reuters announces the launch of new Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) The initiative, announced Wednesday, includes incorporating GenAI into the company’s legal research platform to help professionals with complex research.

The new functionality, known as AI-Assisted Research on Westlaw Precision, allows users to ask complex legal research questions in natural language and provide synthesized answers by referencing Thomson Reuters’ Westlaw database with links. Based on 150 years of legal analysis and materials. Other sources regarding relevant Legal Rights at issue.

“AI-assisted research on Westlaw Precision helps lawyers find answers to the simplest to the most complex questions quickly and efficiently,” said David Wong, chief product officer, Thomson Reuters, and Mike Dahn, head of Westlaw Product Management at Thomson Reuters. ” Fox Business.

“In the past, this research would have taken hours of digging through documents, cases, statutes, etc., now with this technology, they can find answers in minutes. And it’s using the most trusted legal content on the market at Westlaw Precision It frees them up to focus on more high-value, strategic tasks,” he added.

Thomson Reuters announced a new AI-powered legal research tool that lets users ask questions in natural language. (Pascal Le Segretain/File/Getty Images)

To prevent generative AI tools from “hallucinating” by making up case names or citations, Thomson Reuters’ AI-assisted research uses Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG). large language models That underlines the platform’s focus entirely on the language of the content in the Westlaw collection.

“When a question is asked, the AI ​​reads the Westlaw content, finds the most relevant answers to some of the toughest questions, writes a synthesized answer to that question, and then cites that content to give confidence in the data Those he draws from,” Wong and Dahn explained.

Thomson Reuters also plans to upgrade a GenAI assistant called CoCounsel, which has already launched and is available to clients, but will get new skill sets over the next year as it is integrated into the company’s content and products .

Thomson Reuters plans to add new AI-powered skills to its research tools and CoCounsel Assistant. (iStock/iStock)

Between AI-assisted research and CoCounsel, the company says lawyers and legal professionals using the platform not only get the benefits of AI-powered legal research But it can also be used to draft, review, and summarize legal documents. They can also use tools to monitor compliance with contracts and extract relevant data from contracts for further investigation.

The newly launched AI tools and those the company plans to expand on are developed using the Thomson Reuters Generative AI platform, which Wong and Dahn said allows the company to improve its AI performance by building on reusable components. AI helps expand product offerings faster.

“It is a cloud native technology platform that uses an API-first development approach and includes Thomson Reuters UX and design systems,” he explained. “This enables Thomson Reuters to quickly and easily launch new generative AI skills by leveraging reusable components as building blocks for future products. The Thomson Reuters Generative AI Platform is a secure platform for generative AI development , provides a privacy-compliant and trusted platform.”

Source: www.foxbusiness.com