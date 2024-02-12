Thomas Piketty: 'Farming appears to be the most unequal occupation in France today'

The French and European agricultural crises have demonstrated that no sustainable development path is possible without a drastic reduction in the social inequalities and manifest injustices of our economic system. Instead, public officials in Paris and Brussels are engaged in an old-fashioned race to reintroduce pesticides and pollution, without giving them the means to combat injustice and liberal dogma. This is all the more inappropriate because today the agricultural world is the most unequal of all business worlds. No viable solution can be found without starting from this basic physical reality.

Let’s take a step back. In recent weeks, French public opinion has been swayed by widely shared data: The average annual income of farmers is set to reach €56,014 in 2022, much higher than sometimes imagined. Data compiled by the statistical services of the Ministry of Agriculture for European comparative purposes is also available at the most detailed level by farm type and income decimal.

However, to interpret it correctly, several points must be taken into account. First, the study did not include some small farms. The ministry specified that 95% of surfaces and 99% of production were covered. However, 10% to 20% of farmers were excluded, depending on the region.

Second, and most importantly, consider the concept of income used in the study. It is the average annual income per full-time farmer after deducting all operating expenses including finance charges (loan interest). Equipment amortization charges, but before the deduction of income taxes and all social security contributions. This largely explains why the average income of €56,014 is so high.

If the average remuneration per employee (full-time equivalent) in France in 2022 is calculated taking into account all employee social contributions (subtracted from gross wages) and employer social contributions (paid by employers in addition to gross wages), then We also arrive at an average of around €60,000 per year, equivalent to farmers, or slightly higher. With a similar concept, the average income of doctors reaches €120,000 per year (90,000 for general practitioners, 150,000 for specialists).

Access to capital and equipment is difficult

It is true that, like all self-employed people, farmers have much lower social security contributions than salaried employees, so their average disposable income is significantly higher after contributions are deducted. But these lower contributions also translate into lower pensions and other social entitlements, forcing farmers to save more to compensate.

Source: www.lemonde.fr