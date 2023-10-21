Thomas Frank: Five-year anniversary meal will taste better after Brentford win

Thomas Frank admitted his five-year anniversary celebration meal would have tasted much better after Brentford’s 3-0 Premier League win over 10-man Burnley.

The Bees had not won on home soil all season, but goals from Yoane Wisa, Brian Mbeumo and Saman Ghoddos kept the Frenchmen in the lead for half a decade.

Frank said, “It was a very good performance, a thoroughly deserved victory.”

“The first half was probably our best performance this season. We probably should have been 3-0 up – that’s the only negative.

“This is us at home, attack after attack, high intensity. Very strong performance. In the second half, Burnley took a slight lead in the game but were beaten 2-0.

Frank, who took charge of the Bees in October 2018, said: “I have been fortunate and happy to be here for almost seven years, including five as head coach.

“It is definitely better to celebrate with a win. I think I’ll have a nice glass of red and some tapas.”

There was another VAR issue for fourth official Darren England after Neal Maupay’s early header was ruled out.

Nathan Collins was clearly onside when he hooked Mbumo’s free-kick back across goal, while his central-defensive partner Kristoffer Ajer was standing in an offside position behind him.

But it was Collins who was ruled offside by VAR Stuart Attwell according to the big screen at the ground, and he left the England international – returning to Premier League duty after seeing out the VAR failure at Tottenham against Liverpool last month – with Frank To face anger.

In fact it was later explained by PGMOL that Ajer was given offside because he was obstructing Lyle Foster.

Frank, who was later charged with another foul in England after a foul on Mbumo, said: “I still think the goal is very borderline.

“But when I get to the fourth official, I’m always disappointed in myself.”

Another week in the bottom three signs for Burnley, who will be a bit of a surprise if Luka Kolesco’s late miss-of-the-season contender – he somehow carved an open goal from five yards out – is anything to go by. Lets do it.

Their miserable afternoon was completed when Connor Roberts was sent off late on to bring down Vissa.

“Simple. Overall, not good enough,” was the verdict of Clarets boss Vincent Kompany.

“It was painful for us to lose 1-0 in the first half. In the second half, I thought we came out and looked like we should have done in the first half.

“We played really well for that spell, but the moments we didn’t take advantage of – and they did – they put the game away from us. But in the Premier League you can’t have 45 minutes like that.”

