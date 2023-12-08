Austria takes the top spot while German citizens are much less happy than before, according to a new study.

The happiest and least happy countries in the EU have been revealed – and the results may surprise you.

Austria, Poland and Romania are the top three happiest countries in the EU.

At the other end of the scale, Germany is officially second from bottom in the ranking, beaten only by Bulgaria in depth of the survey.

In fact, Bulgaria was the only country out of 27 surveyed for overall life satisfaction in 2022 with an overall score below six out of ten – the highest possible result.

Eurostat, the bloc’s official statistics agency, each year measures how happy a sample of the population in each member state says they are with their lives.

That scale runs from zero – complete dissatisfaction – to ten – meaning things couldn’t be better.

It also asks how optimistic or, as the case may be, how pessimistic the individuals are about the future.

Although one might assume that the more prosperous a country is, the happier people will be, this does not appear to be the case.

Although Germany has one of the strongest economies among the 27 countries, the happiness figures are shocking.

In 2021, he came in with a score of 7.1. Latest data shows that it has dropped to just 6.5.

Although statistics alone cannot explain why people are so much less happy than last year, they do indicate a growing darkness of the collective German mood.

Another German body, the Cologne-based Rhinegold Institute, uses polling mixed with in-depth interviews.

In a study published last week, they found that the number of people “overwhelmed with anxiety” was 20% and another 9% were classified as “disinterested and withdrawn.”

Germany is struggling with economic stagnation from unease related to the war in Ukraine, as well as an unprecedented increase in immigration and a relatively unpopular government.

What makes the happiest nations happy?

This is not the first time that Austria has topped the table. They gave their happiness level an average of 8 points.

Austria is a wealthy country so this may be a bit of a surprise.

In Romania and Poland, however, two relatively poor countries, life satisfaction is at the higher end of the scale – suggesting that more money does not necessarily equate to more happiness.

Instead, it seems as if factors like age, education level, family, and financial situation may be more indicative of overall satisfaction as opposed to money.

Despite the well-publicized struggles of Millennials and Gen Z, most Member States showed that people aged 16 to 29 showed higher life satisfaction than those over 65.

The opposite pattern was seen only in Denmark, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Finland.

However financial security does appear in the data to some extent – ​​perhaps not in the way you might expect.

Life satisfaction depends largely on a person’s level of education – which, to some extent, reflects income levels.

In every Member State across the board, life satisfaction increased in parallel with education levels.

This matters most in Slovakia, with a difference of about 1.6 points between those with tertiary education and those with primary (less than secondary) education.

Where you live also makes a difference – although these findings are far more divided.

People in rural areas in Malta, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark and Luxembourg declared themselves slightly happier, by 0.2 points and above.

However, in Bulgaria, Romania, Lithuania, Slovakia, Portugal, Hungary, Croatia, Cyprus, Germany and Slovenia, urban residents said they were more satisfied with life.

Families with children were reportedly the happiest, while single-person households were the least happy. This is strange for Europe because research on other continents has found the opposite to be true.

This is a trend that Europe will probably follow in the near future.

Between 2018 and 2022, life satisfaction among households with dependent children has declined the most by -0.3 points.

When it comes to sex, there is very little difference. Men received slightly less content than their female counterparts between 2018 and 2022 – but the average for both genders at EU level is still 7.1 points.

Geographic trends?

Studies show that there is a fairly significant divide between different parts of the EU.

Overall, people in the northern and many western parts of the bloc were more satisfied with their lives than people in the Baltic countries.

People living near the Mediterranean region and in eastern parts of the EU were disproportionately unhappy.

However, it’s not all hopeless.

In countries with generally low life satisfaction, there was a modest increase between 2018 and 2022 – and the opposite was true in those generally ‘happy’ countries.

Like most studies of this type, the results are not an exact science.

Measured subjectively with a focus on people’s cognitive overall assessment of life and eudaimonia – or the feeling that one’s life has a meaning – will always be variable.

So, while Germany and Bulgaria may think that the results mean that their lives are going to be bleak as we descend into the depths of winter, that may not be the case at all, with the results of the 2023 study due out next year.

