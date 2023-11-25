This year’s Black Friday ‘busiest shopping day on record’ – Nationwide

According to Nationwide Building Society, this year’s Black Friday was “the busiest shopping day on record”, as shoppers set aside cost of living concerns to make the most of festive deals.

Nationwide members made 9.92 million purchases on Friday, which the bank says equates to more than 114 transactions per second.

This figure is 2% higher than Black Friday last year and 12% higher than the same day in 2021.

Mark Nalder, director of payments strategy at Nationwide Building Society, said: “This was the busiest Black Friday shopping day on record, with a 2% increase on Black Friday 2022, with our customers making 9.92 million purchases – more than 114 every second Equivalent to transaction.

“Although some of this may have been everyday spending, many people may have used the day to bargain on Christmas gifts or to help themselves get a treat.

“While most people will be happy with their purchases, others are likely to regret their impulse purchases and it’s likely we will see some refunds to customer accounts over the next few days and weeks.”

The record is based on Nationwide’s own data, covering expenses incurred by their members.

Retailers promote Black Friday deals (James Manning/PA)

As of 5pm Friday, customers nationwide had made 6.66 million transactions – 11% more than a normal Friday and 3% more than last year’s Black Friday.

Analysts MRI Software said data as of 3pm showed customer footfall across all UK retail destinations was 8.2% higher than the previous week.

Retailers launch sales and purchase deals in hopes of luring shoppers with discounted prices ahead of Christmas.

Electricals chain Currys said sales of some of its tech products had more than doubled this month as it introduced new deals.

Amid the launch of a new Call of Duty video game, strong demand for the game console saw sales increase by 131% in recent weeks compared to average weekly sales over the past six weeks – which it said was Was a Black Friday bestseller.

Curries said sales of some of its technology products have more than doubled in recent weeks (Curries/PA)

Currys revealed that sales of beauty devices increased by 190%, sales of coffee machines by 105% and sales of air fryers by 75% over the same period.

Meanwhile, banking group Barclays revealed that shopping volumes in the run up to Black Friday were higher than last year, as retailers continue to launch sales early in the month.

Data from the firm, which processes almost half of the UK’s credit and debit card transactions, showed that spending volumes had increased by 1.4% in the year to Wednesday compared with the equivalent week last year.

Supermarkets such as Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer launched new savings on their food, clothing and homeware brands on Black Friday, while Amazon ran a week of deals on its website.

