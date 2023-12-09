This year's biggest technology trends

Professionals meeting in a modern office getty

What are the biggest tech trends you see outside of AI this year? originally appeared Quora: a place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer By Trina Van Pelt, VP and Senior Managing Director of Intel Capital Quora,

The three technology trends I am keeping an eye on besides “pure AI” include the convergence of the physical and digital worlds, data ecosystems for insights developed with transparency and trust, and the bidirectional feedback loop of science and technology.

Digitization The convergence of the physical and digital worlds is powerful beyond silos. This is already evident in robotics, digital twins, the metaverse, and augmented reality – and we are just getting started. One example is in the transformation of the labor economy to leverage technology to reduce employee injury and churn while improving collaboration and efficiency. Humanoid robotics can perform tasks requiring repetitive use. Computer vision enables the merging of the digital and physical worlds to streamline tasks, improve ergonomics, optimize workplace conditions, and enable collaborative remote maintenance. It’s all about finding the right balance between human expertise and technological innovation.

Data provides insights into business processes, market changes, consumers, investors, and entire industries. Yet despite significant investments, not all data architectures and management systems are leading edge nor are strategies sufficient to act or share insights based on large amounts of unstructured data. Data alone is not enough – data normalization, availability and communication technology from cloud to edge is critical. Data and connectivity create the conditions for transparency and trust. Whether improving operational efficiency, transforming relationships with customers, or providing critical analysis and insights to guide business decisions.

The bidirectional feedback loop of science and technology enables more rapid innovation to address challenges in global supply chains, climate change and medicine. Specifically, I’m looking at advanced materials for energy and exploring the geospatial frontier. For example, ambitious efforts for autonomous electric vehicles depend on the availability of advanced battery technology. Does the solution lie in the discovery of new materials, nanotechnological, self-healing capabilities or innovative approaches to energy storage? Although we don’t have all the answers yet, it’s clear that addressing this disruption is critical to supply chains, mobility solutions, and climate impact.

