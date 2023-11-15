This winter could bring a storm for LNG markets

The spot market for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is quieter than usual at this time of year as inventories are high in both Europe and Asia, and the weather is still mild.

Demand in Europe and Asia is rising in November compared with a hot October, but spot LNG prices in Asia have fallen over the past three weeks, and benchmarks in Europe have fallen in recent days amid concerns about tight supplies in the eastern Mediterranean. Prices have also declined. Full EU natural gas storage space.

However, if fresh supply concerns emerge and if this winter turns out to be really cold in Europe and/or Asia, the calm in the LNG market could turn into volatile turmoil again.

Analysts and forecasters say that as winter approaches, governments and markets should be cautious as the risks of tightening markets and rising prices remain.

Spot prices of LNG did not increase due to slight increase in demand

Demand for LNG in both Asia and Europe rose this month compared with October, according to Kpler data cited by Reuters columnist Clyde Russell.

Imports in Asia will increase from 21.18 million metric tons in October to 22.67 million metric tons in November, with China leading the imports and profit. Japan’s LNG imports are expected to be flat this month compared to last month, while Indian imports are expected to decline from October as higher prices last month may have discouraged price-sensitive Indian buyers from purchasing more LNG for November. RELATED: UAMPS cancels planned newscale reactor

European LNG imports are also on the rise and are expected to be at their highest level since May this month, according to Kpler data.

LNG imports into Northwest Europe are expected to grow 30% in November compared to October, according to preliminary estimates from LSEG, amid expected higher demand at the start of the summer season.

“Heating demand is rising and colder weather is forecast,” Wayne Bryan, head of European gas at LSEG, told Montel in late October.

The average LNG spot price for December delivery to Northeast Asia fell 3% from last week to $16.5 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), despite higher demand and LNG arrivals in both Europe and Asia, according to industry estimates. Sources cited by Reuters.

Spot LNG prices in Asia have now fallen for three consecutive weeks amid mild weather and high inventories. Additionally, Chinese energy giants are reselling more cargo to the rest of Asia this year than last year to gain trade profits and balance gas supplies, according to recent China customs data reported by Reuters. The high volume of LNG sold to other buyers in Asia also provides a buffer against supply disruptions and concerns, including fresh US sanctions over Australia and the Russian project Arctic LNG 2.

The calm before the storm?

The LNG market seems quieter than usual in November, when heating demand is generally rising in both Europe and Asia.

Still, no one can predict how cold this winter will be in the Northern Hemisphere. Last winter was warmer than usual in Europe, as the continent struggled to import higher LNG volumes despite rising prices to replace lost Russian pipeline gas supplies.

It is not certain that this winter will be as warm as usual, and weather will be the driving force behind the LNG market and prices.

Colin Parfitt, vice president of midstream at Chevron, told Bloomberg earlier this month that weather is one of the biggest unknowns.

“We are not home free yet. There is a risk of instability,” Parfitt said.

Last month, Vitol Group Chief Executive Russell Hardy said some of the European demand for natural gas lost due to the energy crisis and record-high prices may never be recovered.

“Gas demand in Europe has declined with double-digit percentage reductions. We expect some of the lost demand to be permanent,” Hardy said. told Energy Intelligence Forum.

Despite structurally weak gas demand, Europe and its largest economies are not yet out of the woods and a harsh winter could highlight supply weakness.

The chief executive of RWE, the country’s largest utility, said last month that gas supply disruptions remained a risk for Germany.

“We have no buffer in the gas system,” Markus Kreber, RWE’s chief executive, told German publication WirtschaftsWoche. He said Europe’s largest economy should accelerate the construction of gas import infrastructure to avoid future shortages.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said last week that colder than normal temperatures and unplanned outages at LNG export facilities are major risks to adequate gas supplies this winter.

“Relatively full natural gas reserves in the United States and Europe, as well as expanded global export and import capacity for liquefied natural gas (LNG), have improved the likelihood that supply will meet demand in global natural gas markets. “Will be enough as we move into what’s to come.” 2023-24 winter season (November-March),” the EIA noted.

“However, risks to this balance are related to potential extreme weather and supply issues.”

According to the US administration, “severe cold weather or unplanned supply outages could significantly increase prices and impact the global natural gas balance.”

By Tsvetana Parasakova for OilPrice.com

Source: oilprice.com