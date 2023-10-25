This winning strategy can make you more money in stock market with less risk

The key to performing well in the long term is to avoid big losses. That’s the lesson I learned from the recently completed 2023-2024 edition of the Honor Roll of our investment newsletters. The advisory services on this list distinguished themselves by their slow and steady performance.

This Honor Roll includes only those monitored investment newsletters whose model portfolios have performed above average in both up and down markets. To identify which they are, I dissected the track records of newsletters over the past 16 years, produced in both bull and bear markets. Only newsletters with above average performance in each made the honor roll. (A full description of how I created the Honor Roll is available here.)

Consider two hypothetical portfolios, one divided each year equally between the model portfolio of that year’s honor roll newsletters, and the other divided between the model portfolio of non-honor-roll newsletters. Since 2006, the first portfolio was 27% less volatile or risky than the second.

Still, this less-volatile portfolio has outperformed by 1.0 annual percentage points over the past 17 years. Needless to say, this is a winning combination to earn more money with less risk.

average can be better than average

It should come as no surprise that low-risk newsletters perform better over time. This is because of the arithmetic quirk of compounding: to recover a given percentage loss, a greater percentage gain is required to get back to breakeven. Therefore, it is possible to move ahead only by reducing your losses.

Consider, for example, the U.S. stock market, which has returned 7.7% annually since 1793, according to a database created by Edward MacQuarrie, an emeritus professor at Santa Clara University in California. Imagine a hypothetical investment that performed half as well or worse than stocks every year. That is, if the stock market returned 10% in a given year, this hypothetical asset would have increased by 5%. If the market declined 10% in a given year, this hypothetical asset would have declined 5%.

You might imagine that this second asset would have given an annual return since 1793 that was exactly half that of the real stock market. But it actually performed better: achieving a 4.2% annual gain, compared to the 3.8% annual gain it would have achieved if it had half the market’s profits. This extra 0.4 percentage points per year is what you would have earned by keeping the risk lower.

According to a study, this is one of the secrets behind Warren Buffett’s phenomenal long-term performance. Financial Analyst Journal Titled “Buffett’s Alpha” in 2018. The three authors, each from AQR Capital Management and having a strong academic pedigree, found that Buffett beat the market not because of “luck or magic” but by “taking advantage of cheap, safe, quality stocks.” In other words, rather than favoring high-risk speculative stocks that can lead to big wins but also big losses, Buffett favors extremely conservative positions. He then leverages his super-safe portfolio so that its risk more or less matches that of the entire market.

Woody Allen is credited with the infamous quote that “90% of life is just pretend.” The equivalent of investing is that 90% of long-term success is staying in the game – in other words, invested. While investors are inevitably attracted to the excitement of high-risk strategies, they often turn away when that risk translates into unbearable losses. You’ll probably do better over the long term with a lower-risk strategy that you can stick with through good and bad times.

