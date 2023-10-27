‘This will drastically change my life’: What’s next for Auto Attacks?

The strikes have ended at three Ford plants, where workers have been on strike in some cases for nearly six weeks. But the strike at the company is far from over, and there appears to be no immediate end to the strikes at General Motors and Stellantis.

The United Auto Workers union announced a tentative agreement with Ford on Wednesday night and said employees will return to work “soon,” though at this point neither the company nor the union has provided details on when that return to work would occur. Will happen.

What did the union win?

The four-and-a-half-year contract that the union and the company have tentatively agreed to will increase workers’ pay by 11% immediately and by at least 25% overall by the time it expires, although it does not include any specific No changes have been made. Impact so far.

And it includes the return of the cost of living adjustment (COLA) to protect workers from rising prices by giving them extra raises based on the government’s inflation readings. The union agreed to leave in 2009 when GM and Stellantis’s predecessor, Chrysler, went bankrupt and Ford was losing billions and short on cash.

When COLA is combined with guaranteed wage increases, members can receive more than 30% pay increases over the life of the contract, bringing hourly wages above $40 per hour for most workers, or $83,000 per year. If the score is exceeded, overtime is not counted. And profit-sharing.

And the pay increases will be even larger for some workers who were being paid at lower salary levels. Isaiah Goddard is one of those workers. He makes $17 an hour working at Ford’s Rossonville Component Plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan. His wages will increase by 85% to more than $30 an hour before any raises over the life of the contract.

“It will drastically change my life,” he told CNN on Wednesday after the deal was announced. “I have a house so this would be amazing. Needless to say, this will make it easier to get gas, buy groceries, and pay bills. I can make anywhere from $500 per week to $1,000 per week. This will make my life a lot easier.”

Increasing pressure on GM, Stellantis

But before the contract can take effect, it must be approved by a council of local union officials who represent Ford workers nationwide, and then by a vote among the 57,000 rank-and-file UAW members at Ford.

Typically when a temporary agreement is reached, union members do not return to work until the ratification vote is completed. But the union said the decision to bring Ford workers back to work was intentional to increase pressure on GM and Stellantis to negotiate their deals along the same lines Ford had agreed to.

“Like everything else we’ve done in this stand-up strike, this is a strategic move,” UAW Vice President Chuck Browning, the union’s lead negotiator with Ford, said in a recorded message, adding that he and the UAW Chairman Sean Fain made the announcement on Wednesday evening. deal. “We are going back to work at Ford to keep the pressure on Stellantis and GM. The last thing they want is for Ford to come back to full capacity while they’re messing up and lagging behind.”

The 29,000 UAW members on strike at GM and Stellantis will remain off the job until an agreement is reached there, and the union can always add even more GM and Stellantis plants to the strike list, further cracking down on both holdouts. Will tighten.

It has taken targeted action against all three companies since they went on strike on September 15, when it targeted one assembly plant in each of the three companies. It’s on strike at three GM and two Stellantis assembly plants, as well as each company’s network of more than a dozen parts distribution centers that supply parts needed for repairs to their dealerships.

Both companies said they are eager to reach their own deals with the UAW.

“We are working constructively with the UAW to reach a tentative agreement as quickly as possible,” GM’s statement said.

“We are committed to working toward a tentative agreement that will get everyone back to work as quickly as possible,” Stellantis said.

Will the rank-and-file ratify the deal?

As for the ratification of the deal, approval by the Ford Council is almost certain. Approval by the rank-and-file is also likely, but not as certain.

There have been several instances in recent years in which rank-and-file members have voted down deals not supported by their union’s leadership, and in some cases, have gone on strike as a result.

Two examples of this happened with UAW members in 2021 – 10,000 workers at farm and construction equipment maker John Deere, and 4,000 members of heavy truck maker Mack Trucks, who are on strike now after rejecting a tentative agreement on October 8.

The Mack Trucks deal also included double-digit wage increases of 10% immediately and 20% during the four-year term of that contract. But it did not include COLA or some of the other benefits the union received in Ford’s deal.

John Deere’s temporary agreement will pay workers up to 20% more over the course of a six-year contract. This also included withdrawal of COLA. But even after a period of high inflation when the company was making record profits, this was not enough to account for 73% of the membership. They rejected it, resulting in a strike there in October 2021. Then they voted for an even better deal during the strike,

What did the union not get?

While Ford’s deal met many of the union’s key negotiation demands, there were some things it did not achieve.

Fenn vowed to restore traditional pension plans for workers the company had hired since 2007. While senior employees hired before that have a traditional plan that pays them a set benefit every month for as long as they are alive, those hired since 2007 only have a 401(k). ) retirement account. Although the agreement improves company contributions to those plans, it does not restore pension plans for the recent hires who now make up the majority of Ford’s UAW membership.

Management generally shy away from offering traditional pension plans because it leaves the company liable for employees’ retirement benefits, no matter how the pension fund’s assets perform. In a press conference four weeks ago, Ford CFO John Lawler referred to traditional pension plans as “plans of the past,” citing the fact that only 12 of the Fortune 500 companies still offer them. .

The temporary agreement also does not restore retiree health care coverage, another benefit the union lost in the 2007 contract.

And there was no mention Thursday night of the union’s demand that workers at EV battery plants under construction be included in this national master labor agreement., Which GM has already agreed to include in any contract.

Including those battery plants in the master agreement is a key demand of the union, which it says should lead to a “fair transition” from gasoline-powered cars to EVs. The union is concerned that the transition from gas to electric vehicles will mean the end of thousands of jobs for union members who make engines and transmissions, who are paid the same as those workers on assembly lines, and that those jobs will be replaced. Low-wage jobs in individual factories making EV batteries.

“We’ve had a breakthrough that not only dramatically changes the conversation, but that will change the future of our union and the future of our industry,” Fain said when announcing the agreement with GM on that issue.

But there was no mention Wednesday that Ford has agreed to the same for battery plants under construction.

So there are some issues that could lead Ford’s rank-and-file members to vote no on this deal, at which point thousands of them could immediately go back on strike.

Create an account on CNN.com for more CNN news and newsletters

Source