This will be the final 'death knell' for Musk's X

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal apple podcasts, spotify, Amazon And sewing machine,

ed zitronThe CEO of media and public relations group EZPR explains Andy Levy of The New Abnormal He Elon Musk The platform formally known as Twitter is being driven into the ground and is one step away from being completely destroyed.

Now that many big advertisers have moved away from Musk’s anti-Semitic comments, he says the problem for X comes when those advertisers stop posting and the games go away.

“That would be the real death knell for Twitter. “I think this website will really go away if the game leaves it,” he said. “If BlueSky or Threads can really take over the sports sector posting, Twitter is over. it’s done. Because right now, what Bluesky really needs is video. If Bluesky had video, I think it would have been a compelling competitor. And threads are awesome, which is the only advantage of X/Twitter/Rate-My-Nudes, as it’s called at the moment.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal apple podcasts, spotify, google podcast, sewing machine, amazon musicOr overcast,

“People want to see what the latest brand has to say about things. It’s weird, and it feels like, when you see these posts and you see people interacting with them honestly, it’s like you’ve entered a new world that you don’t like. . Yes. But that’s how social media works. And if these brands stop posting at all, I mean that’s bad, but really I mean it’s going to be this game, it’s going to be this live reaction thing that is going to kill this website.

Zitron, who writes Where’s Your Ad at Substack, said we could see the world’s richest man lose his title due to Ax’s terrible mismanagement.

“The only way to fix Twitter right now, and I really mean this, is for it to go away and never return. He has to remove his account from the limit line. He needs to go away and he needs to give it to Magic Johnson or someone who is completely ineffective. But he won’t do that because he can’t accept that every choice he made has been a bad one,” he said. “He blames everyone but himself for his problems. Even on the anti-Semitic comment they said it was bad but then didn’t take it down and then told advertisers to go fuck themselves. He doesn’t care.”

“Twitter is burning a hole in their pockets. He may be the richest man alive, but guess what? He does not have unlimited money. They will have to sell Tesla stock. Correct? Or he could take SpaceX public. But I think it is impossible before 2027.”

Plus! new abnormal The team criticizes new House Speaker and “little sociopath” Mike Johnson, who believes God told him to be Speaker.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal apple podcasts, spotify, Amazon And sewing machine,

Source: www.thedailybeast.com