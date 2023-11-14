This whale is cashing in millions due to the possibility of a correction in the price of Bitcoin (BTC)

A Bitcoin whale has gone on a massive selling spree, selling 411 Bitcoins for approximately $15.2 million. According to data from LookOnChain, whales converted Bitcoin into Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) before selling it at an average price of $37,023.

The whale still holds 155 WBTC, worth approximately $5.74 million.

BTC’s bullish momentum has spread optimism in the crypto community, and the current ETF narrative has pushed the price above $37k. Interestingly, the volume of flows from large whale addresses to exchanges has declined compared to previous years, indicating a more bearish sentiment among large holders.

Similarly, another whale Has taken back 716 BTC, $26.5 million, from Binance on November 13, according to LookOnChain. Whales have purchased 4,232 bitcoins worth $156.5 million since October 4. Whales paid an average of $31,452 per Bitcoin and are now making a profit of $23 million.

The recent whale activity comes as BTC has surpassed $700B in market capitalization, reaching $730B this week – an amount not seen since April 2022. This makes BTC dominance 50.69%.

The resurgence of the cryptocurrency market has kept whales busy, with many actively accumulating cryptocurrencies. But, as CryptoPotato reported, big investors are accumulating lower-cap altcoins compared to established market leaders like BTC and XRP.

Bitcoin became stable

At the time of writing Bitcoin is trading at $36,600, down -1% in 24 hours. Furthermore, looking at the chart, we can see how the price of BTC has stabilized after providing considerable gains in October, mainly due to the expected approval of a BTC spot ETF in 2024.

Most of the crypto community believes that spot ETF approval is imminent. However, some experts predict that BTC will continue to rise – with prices reaching $40k and above $45k by December this year or Q1 2024 – until the SEC ultimately approves the ETF, after which capital will flow into the altcoin market. Will roam in.

