November 10, 2023
This whale expects to lose 0 million on ETH investment despite Ethereum’s K rise: data


TL;DR

  • On-chain data shows Ethereum whales used the recent ETH rally to deposit over $60 million worth of assets to Binance.
  • Should they decide to dispose of the ETH fortune, the anonymous whales would stand to lose a whopping $180 million, even though the asset’s price has been rising recently.

ETH price surges on BlackRock’s ETF speculation

Although not yet confirmed, many in the cryptocurrency community are speculating that the market has moved into full bull market phase. This can be confirmed by the recent price increases in several major digital assets.

Ethereum remained somewhat in the shadows, even though its price surged by $300 in the last few weeks of October. However, BTC, SOL, TON and other assets outperformed the second-largest cryptocurrency.

That began to change yesterday when BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, registered the iShares Ethereum Trust in Delaware, potentially suggesting a filing for a spot ETH ETF.

As was the case with BTC’s filing several months ago, this news had a cascading effect on the price of ETH. In a matter of hours the asset surged from around $1,900 to a multi-month peak of over $2,100, wiping out millions of short positions.

ETHUSD. Source: TradingView
ETHUSD. Source: TradingView

Will ETH Whales Lose Their Fortune?

Amid the massive price rally, a certain Ethereum whale spotted by on-chain monitoring resource LookOnChain decided to deposit 30,001 ETH to Binance. In USD value terms, this massive stack is currently valued at over $63 million.

Interestingly, the same whale Sent 10,000 ETH to Binance on November 2, when the asset had reached around $1,900.

Nevertheless, Lukochain claims that anonymous whales withdrew over $450 million worth of ETH when its price was well above $3,672. According to Lukonchen, if they decided to dispose of the deposited assets today, they would stand to lose approximately $180 million.

Special Offer (Sponsored)
Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Aurora could shine over US this weekend after Earth-strike zone event

Aurora could shine over US this weekend after Earth-strike zone event

November 10, 2023
Solana price could reach ,000, analyst explains why

Solana price could reach $1,000, analyst explains why

November 10, 2023

You may have missed

Allianz Beat Estimates as Pimco Sees Third Quarter of Inflows

November 10, 2023
Aurora could shine over US this weekend after Earth-strike zone event

Aurora could shine over US this weekend after Earth-strike zone event

November 10, 2023
Solana price could reach ,000, analyst explains why

Solana price could reach $1,000, analyst explains why

November 10, 2023
Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award honors the best in business

Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award honors the best in business

November 10, 2023
US Treasury market disrupted by ransomware attack against ICBC: report

US Treasury market disrupted by ransomware attack against ICBC: report

November 10, 2023
Britain's economy remained stable in the third quarter

Britain’s economy remained stable in the third quarter

November 10, 2023