On-chain data shows Ethereum whales used the recent ETH rally to deposit over $60 million worth of assets to Binance.

Should they decide to dispose of the ETH fortune, the anonymous whales would stand to lose a whopping $180 million, even though the asset’s price has been rising recently.

ETH price surges on BlackRock’s ETF speculation

Although not yet confirmed, many in the cryptocurrency community are speculating that the market has moved into full bull market phase. This can be confirmed by the recent price increases in several major digital assets.

Ethereum remained somewhat in the shadows, even though its price surged by $300 in the last few weeks of October. However, BTC, SOL, TON and other assets outperformed the second-largest cryptocurrency.

That began to change yesterday when BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, registered the iShares Ethereum Trust in Delaware, potentially suggesting a filing for a spot ETH ETF.

As was the case with BTC’s filing several months ago, this news had a cascading effect on the price of ETH. In a matter of hours the asset surged from around $1,900 to a multi-month peak of over $2,100, wiping out millions of short positions.

Will ETH Whales Lose Their Fortune?

Amid the massive price rally, a certain Ethereum whale spotted by on-chain monitoring resource LookOnChain decided to deposit 30,001 ETH to Binance. In USD value terms, this massive stack is currently valued at over $63 million.

Interestingly, the same whale Sent 10,000 ETH to Binance on November 2, when the asset had reached around $1,900.

Nevertheless, Lukochain claims that anonymous whales withdrew over $450 million worth of ETH when its price was well above $3,672. According to Lukonchen, if they decided to dispose of the deposited assets today, they would stand to lose approximately $180 million.

after the price of $ETH increased, this whale accumulated all 30,001 $ETH($63.3 million) #Binance Just now. This whale is expected to cause a total loss of $183 million! pic.twitter.com/gsx7PMnTs7 -lookonchain (@lookonchain) 10 November 2023

