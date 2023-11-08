This Weird 12.8% Dividend Has a Negative Management Fee

Business man, rich, millionaire, billionaire, with many banknotes dollar money getty

Many people don’t realize this, but there is a way you can actually get paid for holding stocks.

I’m not even talking about money. The fund I’m about to show you about is capable of generating dividends of $64,000 per year on a $500,000 investment, as of this writing, thanks to its 12.8% yield.

This gives us three things:

A large, reliable income stream with low risk of principal loss (unlike many annuity products and other income funds, where principal loss occurs) Guarantee, Diversifying into over a hundred companies in one of the hottest sectors today: technology—including companies driving the AI ​​revolution, like Nvidia (NVDA). The opportunity to acquire this diverse portfolio essentially for free.

That third part is the hardest to distract us from, so let me explain. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NBXG) There is one closed-end fund (CEF) that at the time of writing is trading at a 20.7% discount to its 52-week low of just a few days ago, which is also its lowest ever.

Let’s break it down further: As I’m writing this, NBXG has about $934 million in assets and 78,761,496 shares outstanding. This means each share is actually worth about $11.86. However, any brokerage or financial website will show that its actual stock value is much lower.

Like all CEFs, it’s good to think about NBXG in terms of value and pricing. nbxg price Its total assets are divided by the number of shares outstanding, which is $11.86 (the technical term for this is “net asset value” or “NAV”). Its market priceHowever, it is $9.40, meaning it is on sale by a margin of about 20.7%. It is also the largest discount available to a CEF focusing mostly on large US tech stocks.

Compare this to microcap stock-focused Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT), It is the third most discounted CEF, with a small discount of 13.2%, despite focusing on much riskier assets.

RMT’s largest equity holding, Transcat Inc. (TRNS)has a market capitalization of $807 million, while NBXG is the largest fiber-optic supplier Amphenol



(APH), $47 is-Arab Market capitalization and revenues of $12 billion, expected to grow by more than 15% in 2022. TRNS, on the other hand, had revenue of only $230 million in 2022, up 12.5%.

Given its low risk, it doesn’t make sense to keep the price of NBXG so low, which is a good reason to buy in itself. But beyond that, the fact is that NBXG will You effectively have to pay to own it.

This is not unique to NBXG; Many CEFs offer investors an opportunity, in the words of forbes “You’re being paid to let someone select securities for your portfolio,” staff writer William Baldwin.

So how does the math work? It is quite simple. I want to quote Baldwin some more:

“What all these funds have in common: negative cost of ownership. In effect, you are being paid to allow someone to select securities for your portfolio.

How does that formula work? Let’s say we have a hypothetical fund with a NAV per share of $100 and a market price of $85. Suppose the fund makes annual cash distributions equal to 10% of its asset value. Every $10 check you get in the mail is something you bought for $8.50. So you will make an instant profit of $1.50.

Now suppose the fund’s annual overhead increases by 1%. That’s $1 out of your pocket. But then there’s also the $1.50 windfall profit, more than just offsetting the expenses. The annual holding cost of a stock with a net asset value of $100 is negative 50 cents. Your effective expense ratio is -0.5%.”

In other words, the larger the discount, the more you will be paid for this portfolio. Instead of hypotheticals, let’s plug NBXG into this formula. As I write this, NBXG trades at $9.40 but its assets are valued at $11.86. Taking into account its dividend yield, fees, and discounts, its cost of ownership is negative (and big: -1.36%!).

So far, we have highlighted three facts that make NBXG attractive:

NBXG has better assets than RMT. The yield of NBXG is higher than that of RMT. NBXG effectively pays shareholders for investing in it.

It is no surprise that NBXG is outperforming RMT when we look at the fundamental value of the portfolio.

A safer portfolio, higher income stream and better performance, yet NBXG is significantly cheaper than RMT. This isn’t just market inefficiency, this is irrational mispricing. In fact, this is the same kind of inefficiency we love to take advantage of when investing in CEFs, all while collecting large income streams like NBXG’s 12.8% payout.

