Last week was a bullish one for the crypto market, with Bitcoin leading the way with an 11% surge, taking it above $40,000.

Although most stocks have now retreated on the daily scale, their weekly gains have been nothing short of spectacular.

BTC remains around $44K

It was last Saturday when the primary cryptocurrency experienced a massive surge and reached over $39,000. After a sluggish Sunday, the asset once again went on the offensive on Monday and reached over $42,000 after a big daily candle.

The outlook for bulls got even better on Wednesday when BTC reached $44,000 for the first time since the beginning of May 2022.

After a minor retracement on Thursday, the cryptocurrency started climbing once again on Friday and touched $44,700 to register a new 2023 high. Since then, it has declined slightly and currently stands at around $44,000.

still. Bitcoin is up more than 11% on a weekly basis, and its market capitalization is near $860 billion. Its dominance over altcoins was on an upswing this week, rising from 52% to over 53% in a matter of days. However, the metric has now dropped to 52.4%.

change with huge benefits

The last 24 hours have not been good for the altcoin sector, but this is mostly due to the retracement after Saturday’s gains. SOL, ADA, DOT and LINK have seen the biggest declines today, with losses of around 5-6% each.

However, the weekly charts tell a different story. Ethereum, Binance Coin, Ripple, Chainlink and Tron are among the more modest gainers, with ETH up by 9%.

However, SOL, DOGE, MATIC and DOT have jumped by double digits. Additionally, Cardano, Polkadot, and Avalanche have increased by 30% to 50%. As a result, AVAX is above $32, while ADA is near $0.6.

Even more impressive weekly surges have come from BitTorrent (170%) and Bonk (127%), which actually recently hit a new all-time high.

The total crypto market cap has increased by more than $160 billion within the last week and is now near $1.640 trillion on CMC.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is that of the authors cited. It does not represent CryptoPotato’s opinion regarding buying, selling, or holding any investment. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more details.

Cryptocurrency charts by tradingview.

source: cryptopotato.com