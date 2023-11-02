This week’s best savings rates

Eleven savings accounts with the best interest rates for 2023

After months of rising, savings rates may have finally peaked – so what’s the best thing to do with your cash?

The Bank of England has kept the bank rate at 5.25 percent after encouraging signs of decline in inflation.

The big question is whether bank rates will start falling soon? If that happens, savings rates are likely to follow suit.

This presents a problem for those who are waiting to commit to a fixed-term account – do you go for it, or wait a little longer?

“The top rates on fixed-rate bonds are dominated by the challenger banks, which have their own reasons for changing rates, but they can monitor the swaps very closely,” says Rachel Springall of MoneyFacts.

“If there is downward sentiment in longer term fixed rates, we could see a more immediate impact on the five-year fixed markets, but existing margins among top rate shorter term fixed bonds could also be tightened.

“Savers may want to act now to secure a top fixed rate bond, as rates can come and go very quickly in this market.”

If you have a variable account, any drop in the base rate may be felt immediately, Ms Springall explains. “If the base rate falls, this may result in providers having to cut their variable rates, some may be able to do this quickly, but others may take a few months to plan and process, this is actually “Depends on the brand.”

With CPI standing at 6.7 per cent, it is important that you find the best deal to protect your cash.

According to market analysts MoneyFacts, the average easy access account pays around 3.19 per cent, while the top easy access rate in the market is 5.25 per cent with Paragon’s Double Access Account – Number 3.

Punjab National Bank is giving the lowest return, its savings account is giving 0.75 percent return. A saver with £50,000 in this account will earn around £376.29 interest per year. Transferring deposits to a Best Buy account will give £2,625 per year, an extra £2,250.

To get a better deal, savers can choose to put their money into long-term fixed rate savings bonds, which are now paying more than 6 percent interest per year, a rate only offered by the stock market in recent memory. Guarantee returns.

Union Bank of India’s top one-year bond pays 6.11 per cent. A saver who puts £50,000 into the top account will earn £3,142 interest per year.

Use our calculator below to find out how much interest you will get from a lump sum or regular monthly payments.

To help you get the most from your savings, The Telegraph has compiled the best rates available on the market right now for bonds, savings accounts, ISAs and current accounts.

Best Bond Rates for 2023

one year fixed rate

Union Bank of India 1-Year Fixed Deposit – 6.11 percent

You could save between £1,000 and £1 million. Interest is paid on maturity.

two year fixed rate

Union Bank of India 2-Year Fixed Deposit – 6.05 percent

You could save between £1,000 and £1 million. Interest is paid on maturity.

five year fixed rate

JN Bank 5-Year Bond – 5.8pc

You could save between £1,000 and £100,000. Interest is paid annually and must be compounded.

Best Savings Account Rates for 2023

easy access savings account

Paragon Double Access Savings Account – 5.25%

You could save between £1,000 and £500,000. The account allows you to make two withdrawals every two months without affecting your savings rate, but the rate drops to 1.5 percent after your third withdrawal.

regular savings account

Nationwide Flex Regular Saver – 8.00pc

This account has a tenure of 12 months and can be opened for just £1. You don’t have to deposit every month, but the maximum monthly amount you can pay in is just £200. If you make four or more withdrawals, the interest rate will drop to 2.15 percent for the remaining period. Interest is paid annually.

Focus on Savings Account

Chorley Building Society – 5.65pc

You could save between £100 and £500,000. You must give 200 days’ notice before making a withdrawal or closing your account. Interest is paid annually.

Best current account rates for 2023

Nationwide FlexDirect Current Account – 5pc (up to £1,500)

You need to pay at least £1,000 per month to earn interest.

Best ISA rates for 2023

easy access

Zopa – 5.08 pcs

Savers can open an account online through the bank’s mobile app. Interest is paid monthly

one year fixed rate

UBL 1-year fixed-rate cash Isa – 5.7pc

The minimum deposit amount is £2,000. You can choose to pay interest monthly, quarterly, annually or on the maturity of the deposit.

On early withdrawal, a charge equivalent to 90 days’ interest loss is levied on the amount withdrawn.

two year fixed rate

Zopa 2-year fixed rate cash Isa – 5.61pc

The minimum deposit amount is £1. To access the Zopa Smart ISA you need to open a Zopa Smart Saver account. Interest is paid on monthly basis.

five year fixed rate

Zopa Smart Isa 5-Year Fixed Rate Cash Isa – 5.05pc

You need a minimum of £1 to open an account, and you can save up to £100,000. Interest is paid monthly and must be compounded.

If you make a withdrawal before the end of the fixed period of five years, a penalty equal to 365 days of interest loss will be charged.

What is the difference between an ISA, bond, savings and current account?

A current account is a transaction account that usually doesn’t pay any interest but gives you a lot of flexibility in how often you access your money.

With a savings account, the bank pays you interest for keeping your money and therefore places few restrictions on how much you can withdraw.

A fixed rate bond is a savings account with a fixed term, usually between one and five years. You can’t withdraw your funds until the bond expires, but you’ll usually benefit from a higher rate in return for the commitment.

The difference between Isa and other savings accounts is that the interest is not taxed. Everyone can save up to £20,000 a year tax-free in an ISA.

How to choose the right account for you?

The first thing to consider is whether you might need access to funds in an emergency. A current account or savings account with easy access will give you this flexibility.

However, if you are willing to lock your funds for a set period of time (for example, in a bond) you will get a higher rate. Generally, the longer the term, the higher the rate – however, this is not currently the case. Fixed rate accounts with one and two year terms cost much more than accounts with five year rates.

Another thing to consider is whether you’re at risk of exceeding your personal savings allowance. This is £1,000 for a basic-rate taxpayer and £500 for a higher-rate taxpayer. If you earn more than this from interest outside the ISA, you will have to pay income tax.

Use our calculator to find out whether you could be overstaying your allowance and whether you should get an ISA.

This article is kept updated with the latest rates.

