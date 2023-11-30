This week's best podcasts – including a deep dive into the murky world of politics and why women need to be more selfish

When do you usually listen to podcasts? Is it while cooking dinner, cleaning the house, or going for a long walk? Either way, this week’s podcasts provide you with something to laugh at or learn from…

1. Purposeful with Jai Shetty

Style: Self-Help On this week's episode of On Purpose with Jai Shetty, the author and lifestyle guru is joined by fellow US-based Briton, Emma Grede – a businesswoman, entrepreneur and fashion designer – and the results are incredibly inspiring to hear.

Very transparent about her upbringing in East London, where she used the money she earned from Paper Round to buy magazines, Grede also spoke openly about her journey to success, which was full of many ‘failures’ along the way. , and discusses how overcoming fear is essential for personal growth.

However, my favorite moment is when Grede talks about why women need to be more selfish and stop overextending themselves. “Society has set up for women that you are one or the other. Either you’re wearing high heels and banging the door and not looking at your kids, or you’re like a really sweet mom. It’s like, no, I’m both. I really am everything,” she said. “I am every woman.”

The pair are also familiar with the realities of running your own business – Grede is the CEO and co-founder of denim company Good American, a founding partner of Skims, and the co-founder of Safely – Reinventing Your Career Without Being Afraid to Pivot. , effective decision-making, and the importance of being open to continuous growth and change.

2. British Scandal

The next season of Wondery’s British Scandal, which dives deeper into the murky world of politics by focusing on the scandalous situation that rocked Westminster in the late nineties, launches on November 29.This special story, The Aitken Affair, takes listeners back to a time when the British government was drowning in scandal and divided Europe – until the press described MP Jonathan Aitken as the future Prime Minister and the man who got things back on track. Not stated as. But things changed rapidly after a phone call from a national newspaper, forcing Aitken to try to clear his name while more secrets came to light resulting in him facing perjury charges at the Old Bailey .

British Scandal is a great podcast for politics lovers and does a great job of exploring the story of the former South Thanet MP. It is narrated by Alice Levine and guest host Rob Delaney, who encourage listeners to wonder whether Aitken was really a misunderstood politician who was severely criticized, or a liar who perpetrated the deception. Was the net woven?

3. I Said What I Said

Style: society and culture

Six years ago, Fayikemi ‘FK’ Abudu and Jola ‘Jolz’ Aye recorded the first episode of the I Said What I Said podcast. But what started as a casual conversation between two friends has now grown into the biggest podcast in Africa – and when you listen it’s easy to see why.

On this week’s episode, he is joined by Nigerian music executive Tizzy, who has apparently been “begging to come on the podcast for months”. He talks about enjoying fatherhood, sharing his many accomplishments in the music industry, using air conditioning, being vulnerable, and balancing the ups and downs of building a creative career – making for an entertaining conversation that I enjoyed a lot. Took some. From. One thing it highlights is how sometimes we have multiple creative ideas we want to pursue, and we’re asked to focus on one thing at a time – but maybe There should be ways to move them all forward. What do you think?4. Stuff you should know

Streaming Platform: all streaming platforms

Style: society and culture

Things You Should Know – a production of iHeartRadio – is for curious minds. If you think about your most random question, you’ll probably find the answer at some point when you listen to this podcast. From champagne, to the Stonewall Rebellion, true crime, and Rosa Parks, hosts Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant share their research and findings on things they think we should all know about — if you have one in the near future. This is perfect if there’s a pub quiz coming up. ,

In this week’s episode, he talks about plate tectonics and how they can make Earth habitable, tells listeners about his research on Earth science and how we know continents move around. , it’s only been 60 or so years. And even though scientists are still figuring out how exactly they do it, one thing’s for sure: super-slow speed is super important.

Although Clark and Bryant aren’t experts on the subject, it’s great to hear two people talk about things that matter to them — and to many of us. They work hard on our behalf, and we just want to hear how they come to their conclusions. A feast.

spotlight on…

Style: True Crime

The Second Victim is a new eight-part Audible podcast telling the story of Daisy, an interracial adoptee born of child rape. The series begins in Daisy’s adopted family home in 1970s rural England, where she becomes a member of a white family, and the only black child in her local community – only to discover that How her identity crisis and isolation affected her childhood.

When she finally learns that she was conceived as a result of her birth mother’s rape, Daisy sets out on a lifelong goal of finding her biological father and putting him on trial. Over eight episodes, The Second Victim follows Daisy’s journey as she fights injustice – not just for her mother, but for herself and other children born in similar circumstances.

Adopting a unique first-person storytelling approach, enriched by Dolby Atmos sound design, Daisy’s experience is told through two distinct perspectives – her present-day reflections, and the raw, raw accounts of her past experiences. Intensive repetition.

