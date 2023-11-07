NEW YORK — U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday as Wall Street’s recent wild moves calmed down a bit.

The S&P 500 rose 7.64 points, or 0.2%, to 4,365.98, even as stocks within it and most of Wall Street weakened. The index was having its best week of the year, which came after several months of sharp decline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.54, or 0.1%, to 34,095.86, and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.50, or 0.3%, to 13,518.78.

The flashpoint of the stock market’s movements in both directions has been what the bond market has been doing, and it pulled back on Monday after its extreme moves.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose to 4.64%. That’s up from 4.57% late Friday, but still below the 5% it reached last month, its highest level since 2007. Higher yields hurt the prices of stocks and other investments while the economy slows and increases pressure on the financial system.

It looks like there will be fewer major events on the calendar in the coming week that could shake up the financial markets. It’s a slow week for corporate profit reports, with about 50 companies in the S&P 500 expected to report how much they earned over the summer. This is down from about 150 a week ago.

Constellation Energy rose 6.5% after reporting better-than-expected results in the latest quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Class B stock fell 1.5% over the weekend after it reported a loss in its latest quarter. Most of the loss was due to the decline in the value of some of its investments on paper. Looking at its operating profit alone, Warren Buffett’s company beat analysts’ expectations.

More companies than usual in the S&P 500 are beating Wall Street profit forecasts this reporting season. The index is on pace to deliver its first increase in earnings per share in a year.

“Don’t worry,” Bank of America strategists led by Savita Subramanian wrote in a Bank of America global research report. “Earnings were fine.”

Trading of WeWork’s stock was halted amid speculation about its financial health. This year it has fallen 98.5% to less than $1.

Perhaps the most likely events to move the markets this coming week are speeches on the schedule by Federal Reserve officials.

Last week, the Fed held its key interest rate steady for the second time in a row, taking it to its highest level since 2001. It has raised its federal funds rate from near zero in hopes of getting inflation under control.

Perhaps more important for markets, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also indicated that the sharp rise in Treasury yields since the summer — and the turmoil that has wreaked havoc in financial markets — could be avoided if they remain “persistent.” , could serve as an alternative to further rate increases. This is because they can slow down the economy and put pressure on the economy itself.

A report from the Federal Reserve on Monday said loan officers at a large number of banks reported tightening their standards for lending money. Several banks cited a less favorable or more uncertain outlook on the economy. A slowdown in lending could put further brakes on the economy.

Over the past few years, Wall Street has repeatedly raised hopes that interest rate cuts could be on the horizon, but Fed officials promised to keep them high for a long time to ensure that inflation is contained. . ,

A preliminary report will be out later this week showing just how much inflation American households are preparing for. Such inflation expectations have been critical of the Fed, which fears that too high expectations could trigger a cycle that would keep inflation high.

In the oil market, crude oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia and Russia reiterated their commitment to maintain oil supply cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day until the end of the year.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude oil closed 31 cents higher at $80.82 on Monday. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 29 cents to $85.18 a barrel.

