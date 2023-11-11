This Week on Crypto Twitter: Spring for Dezeens? – decrypt

Illustration by Michel Priefer for Decrypt

Crypto enthusiasts appeared eager to read the tea leaves this week, taking several developments – some more material than others – as signs that the ongoing, brutal and seemingly endless crypto winter may finally be thawing.

Chief among those events was BlackRock’s registration of the iShares Ethereum Trust in Delaware, which immediately sparked rumors that the Wall Street titan might soon be expected to offer an Ethereum ETF. The buzz around institutional interest in Ethereum ETFs on crypto Twitter has further fueled fears that a spot Bitcoin ETF could get regulatory approval in just a few weeks.

The BlackRock Ethereum ETF is probably only happening because they know the Bitcoin ETF is shut down. fast – Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) 10 November 2023

It wasn’t long before these theoretical rumors caused a stir in the real market: On Thursday, Bitcoin rose above $37,000 for the first time in 18 months, as Ethereum soared to a high of $2,100 since the beginning of the current bear market last May. value reached. The price increase was so high that famous NFT artist Beeple decided to remove the “Crypto Winter” title from his upcoming crypto-themed holiday party.

🚨🚨Important Announcement!! I’ve decided to change the name of my upcoming event from “Crypto Winter Wonderland” to “Crypto Bonerland” 🤠🍆👇 pic.twitter.com/xebiT81yhK – Beeple (@beeple) 9 November 2023

The excitement generated by these promising developments – which also benefited many altcoins – inspired widespread optimism on crypto Twitter this week. The good vibes were felt so widely that crypto influential ThreadGuy issued a decree permanently expelling anyone who hadn’t already posted “we’re back a lot” from the crypto community.

Skip Crypto If You Haven’t Tweeted “We’re Back” This Week – ThreadGuy 👑 (@notthreadguy) 8 November 2023

This week, even seemingly tangible news was quickly subsumed into a broader narrative about crypto’s triumphant return. After “The Simpsons” released an NFT-themed episode on Sunday, many took the show’s focus on the industry as another sign that crypto’s recent boom speaks to a broader cultural resurgence — even if The episode was announced months ago, and most was spent now on ruthlessly skewering NFTs as an unethical Ponzi scheme.

Why is the Simpsons NFT episode actually optimistic? While many see this as a negative (they’re straight up making fun of NFTs), there’s a reason this episode was made. Because attention is coming back to crypto and NFTs. Media creates content based on what attracts attention. pic.twitter.com/des9QBmp9q – Bitcoin Express (@The_BTC_Express) 6 November 2023

However, despite notable gains this week, crypto prices are still well below the heights of the 2021/2022 bull run. It’s a reality that, even amid all the hype this week, some crypto Twitter users were careful to keep in mind.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co