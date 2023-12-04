This Week on Crypto Twitter: Revenge of Memecoins – Decrypt

Illustration by Michel Priefer for Decrypt

After a series of consecutive high-octane weeks for the crypto industry, this week brought a much-needed dose of unrealistic absurdity and bullish optimism — namely, in the form of several high-flying memecoins.

First, shortly after the death on Tuesday (we’re talking a cool 15 minutes) of famous Bitcoin hater and Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger, the memecoin named after him surged an astonishing 31,000%. Hui – Of course, zero before the crash. Before the drop, DeGeneres held north of $4 million in tokens.

Just one day after, controversial US diplomat Henry Kissinger died at the age of 100 – you guessed it, a selection of eight Kissinger-themed coins across three blockchains (the best of them all? No doubt, Kissinger69ObamaBidenInu420) . Collectively, Kissinger coins saw trading volume of over $250,000.

Not to be outdone, Elon Musk made a distinctly off-the-wall (even for him) public appearance new York Times Thursday’s incident, in which the world’s richest man repeatedly told Twitter advertisers — who recently left the platform after Musk made anti-Semitic posts — “Fuck yourselves.”

Within a matter of hours, the explosion spawned a series of “Go Fuck Yourself” memecoins, including one memecoin with a $7.28 million market cap – no laughing matter.

Could this kind of influx of highly capitalized ridiculousness this week bode well for expectations of an impending crypto bull market?

Well, in adult news, signs are increasingly pointing towards the arrival of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), At the endFor a decision on the highly publicized spot Bitcoin ETF in early January.

With optimism about the financial product – which analysts estimate could see the crypto market receive over $1 trillion of investment from traditional financial institutions and investors – at an all-time high, the vision of a bullish future on the horizon has Crypto has transcended the prevailing mood on Twitter.

