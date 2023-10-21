This Week on Crypto Twitter: Fake ETF News Boosts Bitcoin – Decrypt

Bitcoin holders profited this week amid a flurry of industry announcements – both real and apocryphal – regarding the industry’s elusive quest to get a spot Bitcoin ETF greenlit by the SEC.

Bitcoin price surges 10% intraday on Monday after crypto publication coin telegraph Falsely tweeted that TradeFi asset management titan BlackRock had been given approval to launch a US Bitcoin spot ETF. Including many journalists foxEleanor Terrett and Bloomberg’s James Seifert dispelled the rumors.

coin telegraph The mistake was later acknowledged in a Tweet announcement:

Many crypto fans imagined SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s reactions to the entire debacle. Gensler is a distinguished crypto skeptic whose “regulation by enforcement” style has been widely called out by the industry as well as sympathetic lawmakers in Washington.

In other news, the ongoing trial of disgraced FTX co-founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried continues apace. Crypto analyst Adam Cochrane criticized SBF’s legal team for its delaying tactics and bias.

Chinese blockchain journalist Colin Wu noted some worrying money flows into British exchange BitShares that day.

Tech journalist Joseph Cox 404 media Publicized its new revelations about ACG, a group of con artists and hackers that the FBI blames for SIM-swapping attacks. In this technique scammers convince mobile network companies to reassign the victim’s phone number to the SIM card held by the scammer in order to gain access to their accounts. It seems that sometimes crime pays off.

Peter Johnson, co-head of venture at Brevan Howard Digital, the crypto-focused arm of alternative investment firm Brevan Howard, shared 10 key takeaways from the company’s new stablecoin report.

Crypto Twitter’s favorite pseudonymous blockchain spy, ZachXBT, revealed a potential new program on Thursday as he was named as a candidate for Polygon’s new protocol council.

Ultimately, the LBRY protocol bid a final farewell to followers that day. LBRY was a file-sharing project that received a ruling from a federal court in July that it was liable for violating US securities laws. The ruling states that the protocol is “permanently banned and prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in any unregistered crypto asset securities offering.”

