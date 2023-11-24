SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (R) congratulates OpenAI CEO Sam , [+] Altman during the OpenAI DevDay event in San Francisco, California on November 06, 2023. Altman delivered the keynote address at the first Open AI Dayday conference. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) getty images

Sam Altman has been reinstated as Open AI CEO. My view is that the extreme misalignment of the mission of nonprofit boards and CEOs, employees, partners, and shareholders can no longer be resolved. This was a fundamental mistake, one that Altman ironically helped make. Putting a non-profit board in charge of a for-profit company sounds silly when you put it bluntly. but I digress. Altman is back now. The sole survivor of the old board is Adam D’Angelo, CEO of question-and-answer site Quore, joined by ex-Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor and former US Treasury Secretary and Harvard University president Larry. Summer. Others are expected to make up the board of nine or more, including Open AI’s largest shareholder, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. The inside story of the original board’s reasoning is still unknown, so an outside law firm will be brought in to investigate how this entire debacle happened. CNBC suggested on Wednesday that an internal letter from scientists warning of scary, uncontrollable breakthroughs prompted the board to press the self-destruct button.

Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Ori Goshen, Yoav Shoham, Computer Science Professor and Co-CEO/Co-Founder crying noise

AI21 completes $208 million oversubscribed Series C round. The Tel Aviv, Israel, company provides AI systems for enterprises. The Series C funding is valued at $1.4 billion. Previous investors Samsung Next, Google and NVIDIA are joined by Intel Capital and Comcast Ventures. This new round of funding brings the company’s total capital raised to $336 million.

VR Veteran Studio nDreams Acquired by Aonic for $110M, Stockholm-based gaming group Aeonic has acquired recently released VR studio NDreams Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord. Aonic had previously purchased a minority stake worth $35M in 2022.

Wonderverse will control the crowd. Sony

Sony Pictures unveils the Wonderverse, Sony Pictures is launching its first 45,000-square-foot Wonderverse at the giant Chicago Oakbrook Center mall, featuring escape rooms, virtual reality racing simulations and bumper cars based on the studio’s films, TV series and video games. Jumanji, Ghostbusters, Bad Boys, Zombieland and Uncharted,

VROOM launches music metaverse platform with Armani White Jam. The Paris-based company is brilliant as it offers a way for artists to start their own shows in the metaverse.

Experience VR while lying down with a pillow, Lucas Rizzotto’s new MR app Pillow Will launch on Quest VR this week. Rizzotto’s previous award-winning VR experience, where do thoughts go, is about secrets. It was praised at Tribeca in 2018 and was one of the first non-game experiences on the Quest. This is going to deeply impact the personal experience. It sounds silly to say, but the big innovation here, which no one had thought of before, is the built-in VR experience. On a bed. It’s so simple and obvious that everyone will do it now.

“Runway’s AI capabilities have brought an innovative edge to our visual storytelling,” says Dusan Simic, whose 2immersive4u created this cinematic trailer. “By employing AI in our creative process, we have pushed the boundaries of traditional filmmaking, allowing us to present a nuanced exploration of war and peace in a futuristic setting. The resulting trailer is not just a showcase of technical prowess, but a thought-provoking piece that shows timeless human struggles in a new light.

This Week in XR Is Also a Podcast Hosted by the author of this column, Ted Shilowitz, futurist, Rony Abovitz, founder of Paramount Global and Magic Leap. This week we take a break, feeling grateful to our families, colleagues, guests and listeners. All 170 episodes can be found on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.