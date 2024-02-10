This Week in Crypto Games: ‘Pixel’ Airdrop Begins, ‘Shrapnel’ Starts $100K Showdown – Decrypt

The crypto and NFT gaming sector is busier than ever, with major games being released, token airdrops happening aplenty, and an almost constant array of other things happening all the time. There’s a lot to take in!

biggest news

PIXEL is almost here: The popular Ronin social and farming game Pixels will launch its anticipated PIXEL token on February 19th, and has already begun allocating tokens to play-to-airdrop campaign winners. Crypto exchange Binance has a launchpool that rewards token stakers with PIXEL rewards ahead of its listing on the 19th. Apart from all this, Pixel Foundation has raised $4.8 million from various backers.

Shrapnel opens: Avalanche first-person extraction shooter Shrapnel launched its Early Access version last weekend, and then on Thursday launched its first three-day gaming event with $100,000 in SHRAP token prizes. The game suffered from some technical issues at the time, as can be expected from an early access game, and they were due to high demand, which is no bad thing.

We went hands-on with the Early Access build – read our Shrapnel impressions and check out a few minutes of gameplay footage:

Bits on Bitcoin: DFZ Labs, the studio behind the Deadfellas NFT collection on Ethereum, announced on Friday that it has created a Bitcoin Ordinals gaming ecosystem called Bits. The project will launch 10,000 Character Profile Pictures (PFP) via Magic Eden on February 13, and holders can help shape and contribute to the game they ultimately develop.

Mavia Drop: Heroes of Mavia, a Clash of Clans-like mobile strategy game with crypto and NFT hooks, was released last week and followed up with its MAVIA token drop on Tuesday. Nearly 100,000 players were awarded a share of the tokens along with NFT land owners who had participated in earlier staking campaigns. The MAVIA token is also on the rise, reaching a new high on Friday.

ICYMI

NFT minting for the Otherside game Legends of the Mara went awry this week, with high Ethereum network gas fees getting in the way. Yuga Labs’ disorganized response didn’t help, and it raises questions about whether the bored app maker will abandon ETH.

Mystery Society, a new Among Us-like social deduction game with optional NFT cosmetics, launched its beta test on Friday ahead of a final free-to-play rollout. Creator Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow also announced a $3 million round of funding.

WorldCoin’s blockchain-based World ID, which provides “proof of personality”, will be used by Web3 esports platform Community Gaming to verify players for tournaments. No iris-scanning orb required.

Mastercard and MoonPay have teamed up to launch a UEFA Champions League trivia game with an NFT access pass that is free for cardholders. Players can earn game tickets including the Champions League Final.

Shardbound, an indie PC strategy game from a few years ago that is being revived as an NFT game, is holding its next playtest this month. The immutable zkEVM game will admit 2,000 players on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ethereum NFT collection Pudgy Penguins announced a team-up with marketplace Magic Eden, part of which will explore ways to put Magic Eden into Pudgy games. Pudgy World is set to launch in alpha on zkSync this quarter.

gg spotlight

Here are some of our original stories from last week that we think are must-reads over the weekend:

