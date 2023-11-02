This week in credit card news: Some retail cards now have 33% interest rates; Credit scores reach all-time high

Interest rates on some retail credit cards rose to a record 33%

Some store credit cards now charge as much as 33% interest, surpassing the symbolic 30% threshold that retailers and banks dare not cross. According to Bankrate, a personal finance site, the average retail credit card now charges 28.93% interest, a record high. In a recent survey of lenders, Bankrate found four retail cards that charge 33.24% annual interest. Retailers: Burlington, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Good Sam and Michaels. [USA Today]

Interest rates on some retail credit cards are now a shocking 33% getty

Credit scores reach all-time high, even as families continue to sink into debt

Consumers are increasingly relying on credit cards to meet their needs, but their credit ratings have not been affected. Even as credit card balances for Americans surpassed $1 trillion for the first time, the national average credit score rose two points from a year earlier to a new high of 718, one of the highest scores ever reported by developers. , is widely used by lenders according to a report from FICO. FICO scores range between 300 and 850. Your utilization rate, the ratio of loans to total debt, is one of the factors that can affect your score. [CNBC]

Amazon unveils buy now, pay later option from Affirm for small business owners

Amazon is unveiling its first buy now, pay later checkout option for the millions of small business owners who use its online store. The tech giant confirmed on Thursday that its partnership with Affirm is expanding to include Amazon Business, the e-commerce platform that provides services to companies. The service, with loans ranging from $100 to $20,000, will be available to all eligible customers through Black Friday or November 24. This is especially true for sole proprietors, or small businesses owned by one person, which is the most common form of business ownership. in America [CNBC]

Survey reveals that bank customers mainly bank through mobile apps

According to a survey conducted by the American Bankers Association, American customers use mobile banking apps more than any other method. The survey found that 48% of bank customers use apps on their phones or other mobile devices, while 23% of customers access online banking through their laptops or PCs. Only 9% go to branches. The survey found that only 8% use ATMs and 5% use the telephone to manage their bank accounts. [Financial Regulation News]

Americans want to buy now but pay later

As wallets open wider, two fin-tech sectors that are driving spending are moving forward, reshaping the financial landscape: “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) and “Early Wage Access” (EWA). BNPL industry achieves valuation of $155 billion; And during the COVID-19 pandemic, the total value of BNPL loans increased by more than 1,000 percent. The global BNPL industry is expected to grow to $744.06 billion by 2027, with a global user base of close to 900 million. Viewed as a generous alternative to payday loans, EWAs offer quick pay check access without traditional interest fees or credit checks – although most have fees associated with them. The EWA ecosystem thrives on two key models. In the direct-to-consumer avenue, providers like EarnIn and MoneyLion offer salary advances ranging from $25 to $100 to users who provide bank access. Apps “borrow” money from users via automated ACH withdrawals on a predetermined date, usually the user’s payday. Alternatively, employer-backed models, such as DailyPay Inc., collaborate with corporations to offer EWAs to employees after earning a set dollar amount – just like an employee earns and earns paid time off. Uses up. [Newsweek]

Card rates vary for different areas, and it’s expensive, GAO says in new report

A new report on credit card debt from the Government Accountability Office finds that credit card terms vary with the racial composition of cardholders’ neighborhoods. The report looked specifically at race-related differences in credit limits, debt levels and interest rates for those with credit cards, finding that cardholders in majority black or African American and Hispanic or Latino zip codes are more likely to be in predominantly white zip codes. Were worse than the code. , [CU Today]

PayPal UK Unit Registered as Crypto Service Provider

Payments giant PayPal has successfully registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority as a crypto service provider. PayPal UK Ltd., which entered the registry on Tuesday, is allowed to engage in “certain cryptoasset activities.” Companies providing crypto services in the UK must be approved for registration and comply with the FCA’s anti-money laundering regulations. [CoinDesk]

One-quarter of SMBs plan to increase corporate card usage this year

About 53% of SMBs lack readily available financing sources, and inadequate access to credit represents a major challenge making them vulnerable. Even though corporate cards are the most common type of business financing, only 28% of small SMBs have access to them. 25% of SMBs expect to increase corporate card usage in the near future, but several challenges stand in their way. [PYMNTS]

UK watchdog intervenes again in buy now-pay later as users surge

Britons are turning to unregulated “buy now-pay later” credit in ever-increasing numbers to pay their bills, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday, the latest sign that the country is The crisis of cost of living is continuously increasing. Companies that offer “buy now-pay later” unsecured loans are not regulated by the FCA. The watchdog said its latest Financial Lives survey showed that 27% of UK adults, or almost 14 million people, have used BNPL at least once in the six months to January 2023, up from the 12 months to May 2022. Is more than 17%. Since then, Bank of England interest rates have increased further, making loans more expensive. [Reuters]

New Visa Credit Card Designs Star Groot, Black Panther and Captain America

Marvel fans can now show their love for their favorite characters with new Marvel Visa Credit Cards featuring designs from Groot, Black Panther and Captain America. These cards offer special savings and features that enhance the cardholder’s experience. Disney Rewards program members can choose from three dynamic card designs that not only showcase the characters but also exclusive savings on Marvel merchandise, discounts on Marvel Comics subscriptions and the ability to redeem Disney Rewards Dollars for movie tickets on AMC platforms provide. [Screen Rant]