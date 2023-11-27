This week in credit card news: Card debt and high inflation could hurt holiday shopping

Holiday spending hits lowest in 5 years as shoppers focus on deals, not splurge

Black Friday events drew smaller crowds this year, with shoppers focused on discounts and bargains after curbing spending ahead of what was expected to be the weakest holiday season in five years. The National Retail Federation expects total sales to grow 3% to 4% in November and December, the slowest pace in five years, compared with growth of 5.4% last year and 12.7% in 2021 after the depth of the pandemic. There was an increase of. [New York Post]

The economy, inflation and rising card debt threaten this year’s holiday retail sales getty

US spending has kept the economy running since the pandemic. it may finally stop

Not even two years have passed since rising prices and rising interest rates have prevented Americans from opening their wallets and using their credit cards. Consumer willingness to pay higher prices has kept the U.S. economy relatively strong, but that attitude may soon change. Some experts believe the combination of higher housing costs, rising credit card debt and declining savings could mean the end of post-Covid spending sprees, perhaps even for this year’s holiday shopping season. [CNN]

Average credit card debt for Americans rising in 2023

Recent data from TransUnion confirms this, publishing a report that details the average credit card debt across the US, in every demographic, the numbers are shocking. Credit card debt in the US is set to increase by $45 billion by the first quarter of 2023, according to the latest quarterly report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on household debt and credit. This represents an increase of 4.6% over a quarter in which cardholders have a thirteen-figure figure. Debt for the first time at $1.03 trillion. In short, this equates to an average balance of $5,733 per cardholder. Eye-watering, to say the least – and the fact that many of us have no balance makes this statistical average even more worrying. [Fortune]

Mastercard Score China Breakthrough

Global payments giant MasterCard may finally start issuing yuan-denominated credit cards in China after years of waiting. The People’s Bank of China said a joint venture between MasterCard and state-backed NetUnion Clearing could begin operating a bank-card clearing institution in the country. The approval effectively allows domestic banks to issue yuan-denominated cards bearing the Mastercard brand. [The Wall Street Journal]

Impact of Payment on Customer Loyalty

Research in the UK, which explored the current drivers of brand loyalty and how retailers can engage customers in the current economic climate, revealed an even bigger challenge for retailers, with customers reporting poor payment experiences. After that they were all blacklisted together. Just over two-fifths (42%) of shoppers have taken their custom elsewhere after experiencing a slow checkout and payment process, and over one-quarter (28%) have not returned to the store due to a lack of payment options. Will return. The impact of payment processing on customer loyalty doesn’t just apply online. Shoppers demand choice and speed when checking out in store, our research shows that over a third of shoppers (32%) find the option to use their preferred payment method the most important factor in creating a positive payment experience in store. As we see, this is followed by a similar number (31%) who consider being able to use self-check-out to be the most important factor. [Retail Times]

Venmo, Cash App users sue Apple over peer-to-peer payment fees

Apple is being sued by Venmo and Cash App customers in a proposed class action that claims the iPhone maker abused its market power to stifle competition for mobile peer-to-peer payments, thereby harming consumers. had to pay “rapidly rising prices”. Four consumers from New York, Hawaii, South Carolina and Georgia filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court in San Jose, California. They alleged that Apple violated US antitrust law through its agreements with PayPal’s Venmo and Block’s Cash App. The complaint says Apple’s agreements limit “feature competition” within peer-to-peer payment apps, including preventing existing or new platforms from using “decentralized cryptocurrency technology.” The lawsuit seeks an injunction that could force Apple to sell or spin off its Apple Cash business. [Reuters]

Forty percent of Millennials use mobile wallets to pay bills on the day they are due

The popularity of digital bill payments is growing as more and more consumers seek convenience and efficiency in managing their finances. New research shows that in March 2023, 60% of consumers reported using a mobile wallet to pay their bills, a 22% increase from the previous year. This trend was particularly prominent among higher-income consumers, with usage increasing from 55% to 68% during the same period. Millennials were found to be the demographic most responsible for bringing mobile wallet bill payments into the mainstream, with nearly 80% of this group having used a mobile wallet for bill payments in the 12 months prior to the study. Similarly, both Millennials and Bridge Millennials had the highest rates of frequent and occasional use of mobile wallet bill payments among all demographic segments at 40% and 79% respectively. [PYMNTS]

Australia to amend law to regulate digital payments like Apple, Google Pay

Australia’s government said it would bring Apple Pay, Google Pay and other digital payment services under the same regulatory umbrella as credit cards and other payments as part of legislation to be introduced into Parliament this week. Digital wallets like Apple. Google and Tencent have exploded in popularity but have not been captured by Australian payments legislation. The legislation, which was first flagged last month, would expand the law that gives the Reserve Bank of Australia the authority to regulate payments to apply to new and emerging technology. [Reuters]

Why Buy Now, Pay Later Options Aren’t Necessarily Better Than Credit Cards

Between Black Friday deals and Americans’ collective credit card debt reaching more than $1 trillion, you may be looking for alternative payment methods this holiday shopping season, including buy now, pay later plans. Buy now, pay later options drove nearly $6.4 billion in online spending in October, according to Adobe Analytics. But while they may offer attractive benefits like interest-free payments, they aren’t necessarily better or safer than using a credit card. [CNBC]