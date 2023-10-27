This week in coins: Chainlink surges 44%, leads market-wide ETF betting rally

Illustration by Michel Priefer for Decrypt.

The past seven days were an encouraging journey for many major cryptocurrency holders, with many coins recording double-digit percentage gains by the start of the weekend.

The marketwide rally began last week, when rumors and speculation that a Bitcoin spot ETF was about to be approved in the United States caused Bitcoin (BTC) to recover to $30,000, a level not seen since the summer.

The market leader enjoyed a strong rally this week, rising 14.6% to trade at $33,621 as of Friday, according to CoinGecko. However, Bitcoin actually hit a 16-month high on Wednesday, briefly surpassing $35,000.

Closest contender Ethereum (ETH) also managed to rise even faster over the past week, rising 10.5% in seven days to $1,769 on Friday.

Solana (SOL), which recorded a 25% surge last week, continued to rise this week. SOL is up 18.8% and currently trades at $31.75.

Other notable rallies among the top thirty cryptocurrencies by market capitalization include: Cardano (ADA), which rose 15.2% to $0.288154, Dogecoin (DOGE), which rose 17.2% to $0.070223, Polygon (MATIC), which rose 15.4% to $0.619624, Polkadot (DOT) climbed. At the time of writing it was up 10.6% to $4.13, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up 12.7% to $0.00000782, and Cosmos Hub (ATOM) was up 10.7% to trade at $6.99.

The biggest mover this week was Chainlink (LINK), which surged a staggering 44.6% and is currently trading at $11.08. Buoyed by the growing popularity of Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), a recently launched tech-stack upgrade aimed at simplifying cross-chain transactions, the project’s tokens began to rally on Monday.

There were no significant drops in the prices of major cryptocurrencies this week.

the etf saga

Last week’s Bitcoin rally started when a fake news tweet from Cointelegraph successfully pranked the SEC and made many people think that a US spot Bitcoin ETF launch was imminent.

Another mistake this week heated up the market of speculation again. This time, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, a ticker for IBTC, was listed by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), a large clearing and settlement company that clears NASDAQ trades.

The next day, the ticker was removed from DTCC’s ETF list after people drew attention to it, causing Bitcoin’s price to decline and clearly confirming that ETF hype was driving it. It has since been put back.

The week started with another sign for ETF watchers: On Monday, the US Court of Appeals issued its highly anticipated order for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to take another look at Grayscale’s spot Bitcoin ETF application. Did, because it was determined that the SEC’s earlier rejection was “arbitrary and capricious”.

Finally, in other regulatory news, British lawmakers today gave the green light to the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill, a new law that strengthens the powers of law enforcement to seize crypto. It aims to tackle various criminal activities including drug trafficking, cyber crime and terrorism.

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Source: decrypt.co