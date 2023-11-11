This Week in Coins: Bitcoin hits 18-month high, Solana’s market cap closes at USDC

Illustration by Michel Priefer for Decrypt.

Crypto enthusiasm is showing no signs of ending. Bitcoin (BTC), after cooling off last Friday, continued its upward move – on Thursday it hit an 18-month high above $37,000 on optimism around the possible approval of a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). Crossed the coin.

Bitcoin’s surge — most likely caused by a note from Bloomberg Intelligence analysts stating that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission now has an eight-day window to approve applications for a Bitcoin ETF — took the rest of the market with it. Have brought.

According to CoinGecko, BTC is up nearly 8% over the past seven days and trades at $37,369.

Several major altcoins saw gains, with Solana (SOL) taking the lead and continuing its unstoppable rally. On Friday, the coin was closing at USD Coin (USDC) market cap. It is now comfortably above $50 per coin, and is priced at $54.54 – a weekly increase of over 38%.

SOL is on a bull run of its own: it’s up 150% in the last 30 days; No other major coin or token has seen such gains. Experts told Decrypt that this was likely due to the short squeeze caused by short sellers exiting their positions. Plus, blockchain is faster and cheaper – hence the renewed interest in it from institutions.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, also performed well. It crossed the $2,000 mark for the first time since July; It is currently up more than 14% during the week.

Elsewhere, currencies that had seemed quiet experienced a resurgence: Chainlink (LINK) has experienced a 33% increase in seven days – making it the next best gainer after SOL among the top 20 coins and tokens. The one has become. It is currently trading at $15.10 per token.

Its jump was partly offset by British telecom company Vodafone’s announcement of a rebrand by the digital asset broker (DAB); DAB is using Chainlink’s network to improve document transfers.

And Sui (SUI) has also had a quiet resurgence: The blockchain token, launched last year by ex-Meta engineers, has surged more than 36% in the past seven days, coming in at $0.61.

