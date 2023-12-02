This Week in Coins: Bitcoin continues to surge, meme coin mania over veteran investor's death – Decrypt

It’s been another eventful week in the crypto sector.

Bitcoin continues to hit its highest levels since the digital asset crash of May 2022: The largest virtual coin reached $39,000 on Friday before falling again.

According to CoinGecko, it is now trading at $38,806 per coin. This is an increase of almost 1% in 24 hours. Over the week, it has increased by 3%.

The increase in the asset may be partly due to the Federal Reserve’s dovish forecast: Governor Christopher J. Waller said Tuesday that although inflation in the US was still high, he was “really confident that policy is currently well positioned to ease further.” Get the economy and inflation back to 2 percent.”

Since the Fed began aggressively raising interest rates last year, investors have generally avoided “risky” assets like tech stocks and crypto.

According to James Butterfill, head of research at European digital asset manager CoinShares, Waller’s comments “favorably influenced” Bitcoin prices.

Elsewhere, interest in obscure meme coins has surged – and not necessarily for the right reasons.

Charlie Munger, former vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, died earlier in the week. The veteran investor famously criticized Bitcoin. Following his demise, the Ethereum-based token, MUNGER, began trading.

It surged as much as 31,000% before crashing.

And following the death on Wednesday of divisive diplomat and former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, several Ethereum-based coins minted in his honor surged in price.

As if that wasn’t enough, on Friday, news broke that Tesla CEO and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk told companies like Apple, IBM and Ubisoft to “fuck themselves” in an interview. Many meme coins based around their comments began to trade.

The world’s richest man is no stranger to the bizarre world of meme coins (volatile cryptocurrencies that are based on internet jokes and trends): Musk openly supported Dogecoin, the original meme coin and the 10th-largest digital asset.

Coincidentally, Dogecoin is now trading at $0.0842 – and it is the best-performing cryptocurrency of the week, up nearly 8% in seven days.

The entire crypto market cap is now $1.52 trillion, up 1.2% from the previous day.

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Source: decrypt.co