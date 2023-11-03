This week in Bidenomics: payoff

Now those 15 minutes were well spent.

When President Biden went to Michigan in late September to cheer on striking auto workers, political analysts declared it a historic and risky maneuver. Biden only stayed for about 15 minutes, but he was still the first sitting president to join the picket line, consistent with his claim to be the most pro-union president in US history. But critics criticized Biden for choosing sides, with Obama-era car czar Steve Rattner saying it was “disgraceful” for Biden to abandon the president’s traditional neutrality on such matters.

It seems that Biden’s guess is correct. The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has now settled its six-week strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis with an agreement that provides generous wage increases, better benefits and much more the union sought. The deal came before a strike would cause significant damage to the broader economy or turn it into a mess, as some strikes have done in the past. “I think it’s great,” Biden said of the deal.

Biden wins from this attack in at least two ways. First, he soundly defeated Donald Trump, who railed against the UAW leadership and went to Michigan to campaign about electric vehicles. At the beginning of the strike, Trump said that UAW President Sean Fenn was “not doing a good job” and predicted that “all those jobs are going to be gone.” Trump made his trip to Michigan during the strike, but instead of addressing union workers he arrived at a non-union shop to declare that electric vehicles are “transition to hell.”

In fact, Fenn gave a better deal for his employees than many analysts expected. Full details of the agreement have not yet been made public, but it appears that automakers have agreed to union protections at new plants for EVs and the batteries that power them, which was a key demand of the UAW. This doesn’t guarantee that EVs will be successful, but it does mean that if there is a rapid shift from gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles, unionized workers in the Detroit Three won’t be unfair.

Essentially everything Trump said about the attack seemed foolish or imprudent. This means more than just bragging rights between Biden and Trump, who are likely to face each other in the 2024 presidential election. Union auto workers are a major voting block in at least two potential 2024 swing states, Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump made no new friends among union workers in those states, while Biden likely did. Anything that moves the vote by one percentage point or less could be decisive. Advantage: Biden.

The President may also have won a victory from the UAW strike as workers in non-union parts of the auto industry and beyond are seeing new momentum for unionization. Buoyed by the victory, Fain vowed to launch unionization efforts at other automakers such as Toyota, Honda and Tesla. The timing seems right. Union membership has been declining for decades, yet public approval of unions is back on the rise and near record highs.

The UAW has previously tried to recruit many non-union auto workers in the South, but was unsuccessful. If they target Tesla, they will face America’s most staunchly anti-union CEO in Elon Musk. But there are signs that non-union automakers are taking the possibility seriously. For example, just days after the UAW strike ended, Toyota said it planned to give its American workers a good wage increase. It seems likely that others will do the same.

Biden clearly needs some help in his 2024 re-election bid, given that his approval rating is at or around 40% and his approval rating for his handling of the economy is even lower. Biden’s biggest economic problem is inflation, but the real harm from inflation occurs when incomes fail to keep up with prices, and ordinary paychecks buy less. This was the case during Biden’s first two years, and the trend recently reversed, with incomes now rising slightly more than inflation.

Biden does not want the entire country to move from positive to negative on his economic approval. He needs an edge among working-class swing voters in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, and perhaps Nevada and North Carolina. A solid win for union workers, who will get bigger paychecks in 2024, certainly wouldn’t hurt.

