This week in Bidenomics: Aldergate

Is President Biden’s advanced age an economic issue? This is of course if it hinders his re-election and opens the door to Republicans with radically different tax, trade and spending plans.

Economic news is going Biden’s way. Stocks continue to hit record highs, reflecting investors’ optimism about the future. Inflation continues to improve. Economists at Bank of America believe growth in 2024 could be stronger than expected, which should be optimistic for Biden’s re-election prospects.

Yet Biden’s latest liability is a federal prosecutor’s report describing the 81-year-old president as an “elderly man with memory loss.” The report actually acquitted Biden of having classified material at his home after leaving the vice presidency in 2017. According to the report, there was some classified information, but Biden would have upheld it as an “innocent mistake”. Unlike former President Donald Trump, who was dogged by hard-armed prosecutors trying to obtain classified documents and ultimately charged with obstruction of justice, Biden cooperated fully and gave interviews for five hours. The prosecutor recommended no further action.

But he hit home where it hurts by questioning Biden’s mental acuity. The report described Biden’s memory as “fairly limited”, including interview recordings from 2017, three years before Biden won the presidency. During interviews with prosecutors last October, Biden demonstrated “limited accuracy and memory.”

An impassioned Biden fired back at a Feb. 8 press conference, where reporters peppered the president with questions, basically asking if he was weak. “I know what I’m doing,” Biden insisted. “My memory is fine. Take a look at what I’ve done since I became president. How did this happen? “I guess I forgot what was going on?”

Biden supporters also say the special counsel, Robert Hur, a Republican who was appointed as a Justice Department prosecutor by Donald Trump in 2018, may have been trying to undermine Biden’s 2024 candidacy . To Biden’s credit, there is no evidence that the Justice Department tried to block, circumvent, or undermine Hur’s investigation the way Trump’s Justice Department did with Robert Mueller in 2019 into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Tried to reduce the report.

President Joe Biden speaks at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference at the Lansdowne Resort on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Leesburg, Virginia. (Andrew Harnick/AP Photo) (Associated Press)

The bigger picture for Biden, however, is that he may be the first president in modern times to lose re-election for reasons other than a weak economy. The state of the economy almost always determines whether a first-term president wins a second term. The election-year recession of 1980 doomed Jimmy Carter’s reelection bid, and the hangover of the recession sank George H.W. Bush’s in 1992. The COVID pandemic hurt Trump’s re-election bid in 2020, but a big part of that was the faltering economy.

All modern presidents who were re-elected did so amid a strong or recovering economy: Ronald Reagan in 1984, Bill Clinton in 1996, George W. Bush in 2004, Barack Obama in 2012. If current trends continue, Biden should join that group. On the Yahoo Finance Bidennomics report card, Biden’s grade recently increased from B to B+, citing job and GDP growth as his strongest assets as well as the newly animated stock market.

However, as everyone knows after the 2024 election, Biden is not getting any credit from voters for getting anything right in the economy. Consumer confidence has improved sharply over the past two months, as voters finally believe inflation is on the decline for good. Yet Biden’s approval rating remains stuck at 39%, near the low point of his presidency. Biden’s approval ratings fell as inflation rose and confidence fell, but Biden’s approval has not improved as the economy has strengthened.

Whether a cheap shot or not, Hur’s removal of the veteran from office could be a turning point for Biden. This marked Biden’s first major effort to publicly quash such criticism, and he didn’t really succeed. Biden was aggressive on camera during the Feb. 8 session, and as the old saying goes, when you’re explaining, you’re losing. Oh, in the same appearance, Biden also said “Mexico” when he meant “Egypt,” as if to underline Hur’s controversy.

Now proving his mental fitness may be a bigger priority for Biden than making voters feel better about the economy. Biden could do it. Most voters will not read the Hur report and many have not even heard of it. If Biden is as healthy as he claims and can show it, Aldergate could pull off a blowout.

Trump, Biden’s potential presidential rival (if both men make it to the finish line), is also enlisting. Polls show that most voters think each candidate is too old, and that Trump may have to face a jury in one or two of his four criminal trials. If the lineup holds, the fall election will pit an elderly man with a bad memory against an elderly man with poor morals.

Voters know the differences between Biden and Trump. Biden is a champion of clean energy who wants to raise taxes on businesses and the wealthy and expand social programs. Trump is a fossil-fuel enthusiast who would eliminate green energy subsidies, cut taxes further, cut regulations more than in his first term and escalate his trade war with China.

However, the chances are increasing that one or both of these current frontrunners will leave the race, forcing voters to become familiar with new faces. They probably won’t complain.

