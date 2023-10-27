This week in Bidennomics: More good news for voters to dismiss

Bank of America published a briefing on October 27 titled, “The good days won’t last forever.”

The average American has to wonder what “good old days” the bank could possibly be talking about.

The B of A was referring to the significant jump in economic output in the third quarter, which ended in September. Government data showed a massive 4.9% increase in real GDP adjusted for inflation from the second quarter to the third quarter. This is not unprecedented, but in normal times, when the economy is growing, it is about double the norm.

It’s worth remembering that six or nine or 12 months ago, many economists thought we’d be in recession by now. We’re not even close. Consumers are still spending. The “excess savings” accumulated by consumers during the Covid recession were about to expire, but shoppers, somehow, still have gas in the tank. Even housing, depressed by recent interest rate hikes, is showing signs of life.

Americans should celebrate their financial flexibility, right? Bahaha! No! Sadness rules! Everything is useless!

Confidence levels fell in the latest University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey, continuing a string of surprisingly disappointing reports on the consumer outlook. Confidence is similar to levels during the Great Recession, when the value of stock portfolios and homes were falling and millions of workers were losing their jobs. Confidence is now significantly worse than it was in April 2020, when Covid was metastasizing, thousands of people were dying every day, and much of the country went into open shutdown. Other confidence measures show roughly the same level of pessimism.

For many economists, this makes no sense, given that the unemployment rate is an extremely low 3.8%. Everyone knows what is ruining the party: inflation. Nevertheless, the inflation rate has fallen sharply from a high of 9% in 2022 to 3.7% now. Yet confidence has deteriorated for three consecutive months, as inflation gets worse, not better.

Consumers are allowed to feel disappointed for any reason. Surveyors and economists try to figure out what’s on their minds, but sometimes they get it wrong. It’s possible, and probably likely, that Hamas’s horrific terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7 have put everyone in a bad mood. Hostilities in the Middle East now seem to be intensifying rather than decreasing. Bummer around the world.

But President Biden cannot take leave during peacetime or wartime. He has earned solid points for his handling of the Israel-Hamas war so far. But there has been no change in his weak approval rating, which is stuck around 40%. Addressing the public’s concerns about the Middle East war, Biden continues to talk about things going right in the economy, with zero ability to lift Americans out of their zombie-like despair.

After the blockbuster GDP figures came out, Biden posted a simple chart on his social media account showing that “GDP is skyrocketing under Bidenomics.” The White House sends regular memos to reporters promoting “Bidenomics in action.” The core message: Inflation is down, the job market remains strong, and recession predictions are being proven wrong.

This is all true. and yet. Voters either don’t believe it, or won’t, or think it won’t stick. Or they’ve drifted off to a parallel universe where the skies are still stormy even when the sun comes out and the only thing that can be worse than today is tomorrow.

A little-known member of Congress named Dean Phillips said on October 27 that he plans to run against Biden in next year’s presidential primaries. Phillips praised Biden’s record and said he agreed with Biden on most things. But he also says he is concerned about Biden’s poor holding in the polls, which could indicate limits to the 80-year-old president’s ability to connect with voters who are almost all younger than him.

Phillips will not win. But an outgoing President should not face challengers from within his own party. If great economic news won’t sway voters, it’s hard to know what will.

