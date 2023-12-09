This week in AI: Mistral and the EU’s battle for AI sovereignty techcrunch

Keeping up with a fast-moving industry like AI is a difficult task. So until an AI can do this for you, here’s a handy roundup of recent stories in the world of machine learning, as well as notable research and experiments we haven’t covered ourselves.

This week, Google flooded the channels with announcements about its new flagship multimodal AI model, Gemini. Turns out it’s not as impressive as the company initially made it out to be — or, rather, the “Lite” version of the model (Gemini Pro) that Google released this week isn’t. (It doesn’t matter that Google offered up a fake product demo.) We’ll reserve judgment on the full version of the model, the Gemini Ultra, until it starts making its way into various Google apps and services early next year. Doesn’t do it.

But chatbots have been talked about a lot. What’s more, I believe, is that this is a funding round that was completed in barely a business week: Mistral AI raised €450M (~$484M) at a $2B valuation.

We’ve covered the Mistral before. In September, the company co-founded by Google DeepMind and Meta alumni released its first model, the Mistral 7B, which it claimed outperformed other models of its size at the time. Mistral closed one of Europe’s largest seed rounds ever before Friday’s fundraising — and it hasn’t even launched a product yet.

Now, as my colleague Dominique rightly points out, the fate of Paris-based Mistral is a red flag for many concerned about inclusivity. The startup’s co-founders are all white and male, and academically fit the homogenous, privileged profile of many of the people on The New York Times’s critical list of AI changemakers.

At the same time, investors are seeing Mistral – as well as its sometime rival, Germany’s Aleph Alpha – as an opportunity for Europe to plant its flag in the very fertile (currently) generative AI ground.

So far, the largest-profile and best-funded generic AI ventures have been in the states. OpenAI. Anthropological. Inflection AI Stay here. the list goes on.

Mistral’s fortunes are in many ways a microcosm of the battle for AI sovereignty. The European Union (EU) wants to avoid being left behind in another technological leap and also wants to impose rules to guide the development of the technology. As Germany’s Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs Robert Habach was recently quoted as saying: “The idea of ​​having our own sovereignty in the AI ​​field is extremely important. [But] If Europe has the best regulation but no European companies, we haven’t won much.”

The entrepreneurship-regulation divide came into sharp relief this week as EU lawmakers attempted to reach an agreement on policies to limit the risks of AI systems. Lobbyists, led by Mistral, have pushed in recent months for a total regulatory framework for generative AI models. But EU lawmakers have currently opposed such an exemption.

There’s a lot riding on the Mistral and its European competitors, all that being said; Industry observers – and state-level legislators – will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the impact on investment after EU policymakers impose new restrictions on AI. Could Mistral someday evolve to challenge OpenAI with regulations? Or will the rules have a catastrophic impact? It’s too early to tell – but we’re eager to see for ourselves.

Here are some other AI stories worth noting from the past few days:

A new AI alliance: Meta, on an open source tier, wants to spread its influence in the ongoing battle for AI mindshare. The social network announced it is teaming up with IBM to launch the AI ​​Alliance, an industry body to support “open innovation” and “open science” in AI – but there are multiple objectives behind it. .

More Machine Learning

Orbital imagery is an excellent playground for machine learning models, as satellites these days generate more data than experts can possibly handle. EPFL researchers are looking at how to better identify ocean-borne plastic, which is a huge problem but very difficult to track systematically. Their approach isn’t surprising – train a model on labeled orbital images – but they have refined the technique so that their system is significantly more accurate, even in cloudy weather.

Of course, detecting it is only part of the challenge and removing it is another, but the better intelligence people and organizations have when they do the actual work, the more effective they will be.

However, not every domain has this much imagery. Biologists face a challenge especially in studying animals that have not been adequately documented. For example, they may want to track the movements of a certain rare type of insect, but due to the lack of visualization of that insect, it is difficult to automate the process. A group at Imperial College London is putting machine learning to work on this in collaboration with game development platform Unreal.

By creating photo-realistic scenes in Unreal and filling them with 3D models of the corresponding organism, whether it’s an ant, a stick insect, or something larger, they can create arbitrary amounts of training data for machine learning models. Although the computer vision system may have been trained on synthetic data, it can still be very effective in real-world footage, as their video shows.

You can read their paper in Nature Communications.

However, not all the generated imagery is so reliable, as researchers at the University of Washington found. They systematically inspired the open source image generator Stable Diffusion 2.1 to generate images of a “person” with different constraints or locations. They showed that the word “person” is disproportionately associated with light-skinned, Western men.

Not only that, but certain locations and nationalities produced disturbing patterns, such as the sexualized imagery of women from Latin American countries and “the almost complete erasure of non-binary and indigenous identities.” For example, asking for photos of “a person from Oceania” produces white males and no indigenous people, despite the region having a very high number of indigenous people (all other non-white-male people are mentioned. has not been done). This is all a work in progress, and it is important to be aware of the biases inherent in the data.

Learning to navigate biased and dubiously useful models is on the minds of many academics and their students. This interesting conversation with Yale English professor Ben Glaser is a refreshingly optimistic view of how things like ChatGPT can be used creatively:

When you talk to a chatbot, you get this vague, strange image of the culture back. You may find counterarguments to your ideas, and then you need to evaluate whether those counterarguments or supporting evidence for your ideas are actually good. And there is a kind of literacy in reading those outputs. Students in this class are gaining some of that literacy. If everything is quoted, and you develop a creative work through some elaborate back-and-forth or programming efforts including these tools, you are just doing something wild and interesting.

And when should they be trusted with, say, a hospital? Radiology is one area where AI is being frequently applied to help quickly identify problems in body scans, but it is far from infallible. So how should doctors know when to trust the model and when not to? MIT thinks they can automate that part too — but don’t worry, it’s not just any other AI. Instead, it’s a standard, automated onboarding process that helps determine when a particular doctor or task finds an AI tool helpful, and when it gets in the way.

Increasingly, AI models are being asked to generate more than text and images. Materials is one place where we have seen a lot of movement – ​​models are very good at coming up with potential candidates for better catalysts, polymer chains, etc. Startups are getting involved, but Microsoft has also released a model called Mattergen that is “specifically designed to generate innovative, consistent content.”

As you can see in the image above, you can target many different properties, from magnetism to reactivity to size. No need for flubber accidents or thousands of lab runs – this model can help you find the right ingredients for an experiment or product in hours instead of months.

Google DeepMind and Berkeley Lab are also working on this kind of thing. This is rapidly becoming standard practice in the content industry.

