Keeping up with a fast-moving industry like AI is a difficult task. So until an AI can do this for you, here’s a handy roundup of recent stories in the world of machine learning, as well as notable research and experiments we haven’t covered ourselves.

This week in AI, DeepMind, the Google-owned AI R&D lab, released a paper proposing a framework for evaluating the social and ethical risks of AI systems.

The timing of the paper – which calls for various levels of involvement in evaluating and auditing AI from AI developers, app developers and “broader public stakeholders” – is not coincidental.

Next week is the AI ​​Security Summit, a UK government-sponsored event that will bring together international governments, leading AI companies, civil society groups and research experts to focus on how best to manage the risks from the most recent advances in AI. To be. Including Generative AI (like ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, etc.). There, the UK plans to launch a global advisory group on AI along the lines of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which will include a circle of academics who will write regular reports on cutting-edge developments in AI and their associated risks.

Ahead of the ground policy talks at the two-day summit, DeepMind is articulating its perspective very clearly. And, to give credit where it’s due, the research lab makes some reasonable (if obvious) points, such as approaches to testing AI systems at the “point of human contact” and how these systems are used. Can be done from and embedded in the society.

Chart showing which people would be best at evaluating which aspects of AI.

But in weighing DeepMind’s proposals, it’s informative to look at how the lab’s parent company, Google, scores in a recent study released by Stanford researchers that ranked ten leading AI models based on how openly they Let’s work on.

The rating was given on 100 criteria, including whether its creator disclosed the sources of its training data, information about the hardware used, the labor involved in training and other details, said PaLM 2, head of Google One of the text-analysis AI models, scores an average of 40 points. ,

Now, DeepMind did not develop PaLM 2 – at least not directly. But the lab has historically not been consistently transparent about its own models, and the fact that its parent company is low on key transparency measures suggests there is a lot of pressure from the top down for DeepMind to do better. Not there.

On the other hand, in addition to public reflection about the policy, DeepMind is taking steps to change the perception that it is keeping quiet about the architecture and inner workings of its models. The lab, along with OpenAI and Anthropic, committed several months ago to providing the UK government with “early or priority access” to their AI models to support research into evaluation and safety.

The question is, is this merely demonstrative? No one would accuse DeepMind of philanthropy, after all — the lab generates hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year, primarily by licensing its work to Google teams internally.

Perhaps the lab’s next big ethical test is Gemini, its upcoming AI chatbot, which DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis has repeatedly promised will rival OpenAI’s ChatGPIT in its capabilities. Should DeepMind be taken seriously on the AI ​​ethics front, it will need to fully account for Gemini’s weaknesses and limitations – not just its strengths. We’ll definitely be watching closely to see how things play out in the coming months.

Here are some other AI stories worth noting from the past few days:

Microsoft study finds flaws in GPT-4: A new, Microsoft-affiliated scientific paper looked at the “reliability” – and toxicity – of large language models (LLMs), including OpenAI’s GPT-4. The co-authors found that the older version of GPT-4 could be more easily induced to produce toxic, biased text than other LLMs. Great joy.

ChatGPT gets web searching and DALL-E 3 : Speaking of OpenAI, the company has formally launched its internet-browsing feature in ChatGPT Three weeks after restarting the facility In beta after a gap of several months. In related news, OpenAI downgraded DALL-E 3 to beta a month after the launch of the latest incarnation of the text-to-image generator.

Challengers to GPT-4V: OpenAI is soon set to release GPT-4V, a variant of GPT-4 that understands images as well as text. But two open source alternatives beat it: LLaVA-1.5 and Fuyu-8B, a model from well-funded startup Adept. Neither of these are as capable as GPT-4V, but they both come close – and importantly, they are free to use.

Can AI play Pokemon? :For the past few years, Seattle-based software engineer Peter Whidden has been training a reinforcement learning algorithm to navigate the classic first game of the Pokémon series. Currently, it only reaches Cerulean City – but Whiddon is confident it will continue to improve.

AI-powered language teacher: Google is taking aim at Duolingo with a new Google Search feature designed to help people practice and improve their English speaking skills. The new feature, rolling out on Android devices in select countries over the next few days, will provide interactive speaking practice for language learners translating from or into English.

Amazon launches more warehouse robots: At an event this week, Amazon announced it would begin testing Agility’s bipedal robot, Digit, in its facilities. However, reading between the lines, there is no guarantee that Amazon will actually begin deploying Digit in its warehouse facilities, which currently use more than 750,000 robot systems, Brian writes.

Simulator on Simulator: The same week Nvidia demonstrated applying LLM to help write reinforcement learning code to guide an inexperienced, AI-powered robot to perform a task better, Meta released Habitat 3.0. The latest version of Meta’s data set to train AI agents in realistic indoor environments. Habitat 3.0 adds the possibility for human avatars to share space in VR.

China’s tech giant invests in OpenAI rival: Zipu AI, a China-based startup that develops AI models to compete with others in the OpenAI and generative AI field, announced this week that it has raised 2.5 billion yuan ($340 million) in total financing so far this year. This announcement has been made at a time when geopolitical tensions between the US and China have increased and show no signs of abating.

US stops China’s AI chip supply: On the subject of geopolitical tensions, the Biden administration this week announced a series of measures to curb Beijing’s military ambitions, including another ban on Nvidia’s AI chip shipments to China. The A800 and H800, two AI chips designed by Nvidia specifically to continue shipping in China, will be affected by the new round of new regulations.

AI reprises of pop songs are going viral: Amanda covers a weird trend: TikTok accounts that use AI to make characters like Homer Simpson sing 90s and 00s rock songs like “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” On the surface they’re fun and silly, writes Amanda, but the whole exercise has a darker undertone.

Machine learning models continue to lead to advances in biological sciences. AlphaFold and RoseTTAFold were examples of how a stubborn problem (protein folding) can, in fact, be made trivial by the right AI models. Now David Baker (creator of the latter model) and his laboratory colleagues have expanded the prediction process to include far more than just the structure of the relevant chains of amino acids. After all, proteins exist in a soup of other molecules and atoms, and predicting how they will interact with stray compounds or elements in the body is essential to understanding their true shape and activity. RoseTTAFold is a major step toward simulation of all-atom biological systems.

Image Credit: MIT/Harvard University

There is also a great opportunity for visual AI to enhance laboratory work or serve as a teaching tool. MIT and Harvard’s SmartEM project placed a computer vision system and ML control system inside a scanning electron microscope, which together drive the device to intelligently examine a sample. It can avoid areas of less importance, focus on interesting or obvious areas and also do smart labeling of the resulting image.

Using AI and other high tech tools for archaeological purposes never gets old for me (if you will). Whether it’s lidar revealing Maya cities and highways or filling in the gaps of incomplete ancient Greek texts, it’s always great to see. And this reconstruction of a scroll idea destroyed in the volcanic eruption that leveled Pompeii is one of the most impressive ever made.

ML-interpreted CT scan of a burnt, rolled papyrus. The visible word reads “Purple.”

University of Nebraska-Lincoln CS student Luke Ferriter trained a machine learning model to enhance microscopic patterns on scans of burnt, rolled papyrus, which are invisible to the naked eye. This was one of several methods being attempted in an international challenge to read the scrolls, and could be refined to serve a valuable educational function. There is a lot of information on nature here. What was in the book, you ask? So far, only the word “violet” – but even this has boggled the minds of papyrologists.

Another academic win for AI is in this system of checking and suggesting citations on Wikipedia. Of course, AI doesn’t know what is true or factual, but it can gather from context what a high-quality Wikipedia article and citation looks like, and scour the site and the web for alternatives. No one is suggesting we let robots run the famous user-driven online encyclopedia, but it could help boost articles for which citations are lacking or editors are unsure.

Example of a mathematical problem being solved by the lemma.

Language models can be fine-tuned across many disciplines, and higher mathematics is surprisingly one of them. Lemma is a new open model trained on mathematical proofs and papers that can solve quite complex problems. It’s not the first – Google Research’s Minerva is working on similar capabilities – but its success and superior efficiency on similar problem sets shows that “open” models (no matter what the value of the term means) are competitive in this area. It is not desirable for certain types of AI to be dominated by private models, so replication of their capabilities in the open is valuable, even if it does not break new ground.

What’s troubling is that Meta is making progress in his own academic work toward reading minds – but as with most studies in this area, the way it’s presented is more about the process than the process. In the paper titled “Brain Decoding: Towards Real-Time Reconstruction of Visual Perception”, it may seem as if they are directly reading minds.

Images shown to people, on the left, and generative AI guessing what the person is thinking, on the right.

But it’s a little more indirect than that. By studying what high-frequency brain scans look like when people are looking at images of certain things, like horses or airplanes, researchers are able to reconstruct in real time what they think the person is thinking. What is he thinking or seeing? , Still, it seems that generic AI has a role to play in how it can create a visual expression of something, even if it doesn’t correspond directly to a scan.

Needed We are using AI to read people’s minds, however, will this ever be possible? Ask DeepMind – see above.

Finally, a project in LAION that is more ambitious than solid right now, but still admirable. Multilingual Contrastive Learning for Audio Representation Acquisition or CLARA aims to give language models a better understanding of the nuances of human speech. Do you know how you can learn sarcasm or fib from sub-verbal cues like tone of voice or accent? The machines are very bad, which is bad news for any human-AI interaction. CLARA uses a library of audio and text in multiple languages ​​to identify certain emotional states and other non-verbal “speech understanding” signals.

