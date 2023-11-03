This week, ‘Baby Rally’ has gained momentum in the stock market and there could be big gains ahead.

A “baby rally” has emerged in the stock market that could be the beginning of a broader rally later in the year.

That’s according to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who highlighted the fundamental and technical reasons for the rally.

“There are some structural reasons to expect some positive trends in stocks in the coming weeks,” Lee said.

A “baby rally” has taken over the stock market in recent days, and it could represent the beginning of a big year-end surge in stock prices.

That’s according to a Friday note from Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who highlighted several fundamental and technical factors that will support stock prices over the next few weeks.

“The upcoming macro developments have been favorable in a way that, in our view, sets the stage for near-term upside for stocks,” Lee said. “As of now, it is a ‘baby rally’ but it could turn into a big rally.”

For one, Lee said October’s soft jobs report “will be clearly positive” for stock prices. That’s exactly what happened, with the economy adding 150,000 jobs last month, falling short of the consensus estimate of an increase of 180,000 jobs.

That softness in the jobs report gives the Federal Reserve more breathing room on the trajectory of interest rates. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell 15 basis points to 4.50% on Friday after hitting a multi-year high of more than 5% last week.

Meanwhile, third quarter corporate earnings results have been quite positive. So far, 80% of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings, and 82% of those companies have beaten earnings by an average of 7%, according to Fundstrat data.

According to Lee, other positive fundamentals developing in the markets include the stock market fear gauge (VIX) falling from the 20 level to just above 15, the end of tax loss harvesting trades for mutual funds in October and a meaningful decline in Is. Long term interest rates.

From a technical perspective, Lee said, “there are some structural reasons to see some positive momentum in the coming weeks.”

Those reasons included the percentage of stocks trading above the 200-day moving average falling to just 23%, the lowest decimal reading since 1994. When shares have gotten this oversold, the average six-month forward gain is 80% with 9.7%. According to Lee, % win-ratio.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 saw 15 consecutive days where 5-day returns were negative. This has happened only 14 times since 1985, and excluding the dot-com bubble, the average 12-month forward profit was 19%, with a 91% win-ratio.

“There are meaningful quantitative/structural arguments as to why a durable bottom was made in late October. And if so, it’s a case of this ‘baby rally’ consolidating,” Lee said.

