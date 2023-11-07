November 7, 2023
This US senator made money through dozens of questionable stock trades


On Wednesday, November 6, Feinbold revealed that a prominent US Representative, John Rutherford, has allegedly violated the STOCK Act on more than 150 occasions through his stock trades.

Notably, Rutherford serves on the House Ethics Committee, which is responsible for upholding the STOCK Act, yet he has never faced investigation for these transactions.

Surprisingly, such dubious stock deals by US representatives and members of Congress are not uncommon. Quiver Quantitative, an alternative data platform that tracks the stock market trading of politicians, made another shocking revelation on the same day.

Specifically, the Interestingly, Tuberville was a strong critic of a congressional proposal to ban stock trading, saying such a move would be “ridiculous” and “really cut down on the number of people who want to come here and be served.” “

Tuberville’s suspicious business

In its post, Quiver Quantitative highlights three trades made by Senator Tuberville that it considers highly questionable.

Specifically, the account said that a 69-year-old politician had invested in Brazilian investment management company XP Inc. on April 3. Bought stock in. Since their purchase, the stock has risen more than 87%.

Additionally, the senator made several purchases of shares of ChannelAdvisor, an e-commerce company, in the period from March to July 2022. The total value of his investment in the company was approximately $665,000.

Less than a month later, it was announced that ChannelAdvisor would be acquired by CommerceHub.

“The stock jumped more than 50%, and Tuberville sold out the next day.”

-Quiver noted quantitatively.

Tuberville also traded millions of dollars worth of commodity futures and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock and options, among other assets.

In addition, he “traded hundreds of thousands of dollars in U.S. Steel stocks and options,” the account said.

All of these commodity investments were made while Tuberville sat on the Senate Subcommittee on Commodities.

conclusion

In short, it seems that based on his comments on Congress’s proposal to ban trade, Tuberville “would not be willing to be a senator if his ability to trade was taken away,” Quiver said.

“I believe it would be a good thing if Congress did not have members who only wanted to serve if they were able to profit from business.”

– the account wrote.

Last month, Feinbold reported that members of Congress were buying war-related stocks ahead of Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7. This trend continued in the weeks following the strike.

Source: finbold.com



